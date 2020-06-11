Trump’s new ad focuses on Biden kneeling to the mob

The Trump campaign has just released a great new ad called “Kneel”, focusing on the contrast of Biden kneeling before the radical left who want to defund our police, while Trump stands up to them and to the flag.

He also announced he will begin his rallies on June 19th. Expect the madmen of the media to rail and scream about the virus which didn’t matter when it came to riots/protests.

Juneteenth is the day commemorating the end of slavery. Trump is clearly making a statement by holding his first rally on that day.

Kneel: