The Betrayal of America Is Far Worse Than Most Realize

UN Agenda 2030 is a comprehensive global framework that organizes human migration. The goal is to migrate people through planned, well-managed migration policies. It establishes migrant rights to reduce inequality and ensure integration. That is basically what Harris is asking with the Border Bill she keeps promoting. It allows about 6400 to come in illegally daily.

The United States currently absorbs the bulk of the migrating population, and they represent the bottom 40% of the global income.

Also, the United States is the number one funder of the UN, with 22% of its budget paid by Taxpayers. The UN is demanding an additional $1.1 billion for the money it claims it lost under Donald Trump. He defunded the UN, UNRWA, and WHO. They want back pay so they can continue to destroy us with illegal immigration of the lowest achieving members of the global society. They promote Kamala Harris.

The Biden-Harris administration betrayed Americans by signing onto the UN Agenda 2030 open border initiative early in their tenure. They prioritized global migration objectives over economic security, national sovereignty, and protecting U.S. borders. This showed complete disregard for the constitutional mandate to “repel invasion,” exploiting a narrow interpretation of the law that defines invasion solely as an organized military force. We are facing a mass influx of the poorest and least able from more than 160 countries. We are also witnessing armies of military-age men from China, the Middle East, and other countries that hate us.

Never in U.S. history has the country witnessed such an influx of illegal migration until the Biden-Harris administration. This is part of a coordinated global effort facilitated by the UN with full cooperation from the White House.

UN Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum are symbiotic and share the same architects who push open borders to dilute national sovereignty for the sake of globalism.

If private citizens did this, they would be charged with numerous federal crimes, including treason, sedition, terrorism, human trafficking, and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States.

Biden-Harris claims illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than citizens, which is irrelevant to begin with. They shouldn’t be here, and we shouldn’t absorb any criminals. It is also not even true.

New ICE numbers:

647,431 Total Illegal Aliens Wanted by ICE:

425,431 Illegal Aliens Guilty of Homicide, Violent Crimes, Sexual Assaults Against Women and Minors Roaming Free!

13,099 Convicted for Homicide

15,811 Convicted of Sexual Assault

222,000 Illegal Aliens Pending Criminal Charges Roaming Free!

1,900 Pending Homicide Charges

4,259 Pending Sexual Assault Charges

Since Biden and Harris took office, over 7.3 million documented illegal aliens are on the docket waiting for court hearings, with at least 9% committing heinous crimes.

Violent migrant crime is ten times higher than US citizenry.

U.S. official crime statistics estimate less than 1% of citizens have committed a violent crime.

With an estimated 2-2.5 million gotaways crossing our borders undetected, we likely have another 222,000 homicidal, violent criminals running around, including organized cartel crime networks such as Tren de Aragua.

America has nearly 1,000,000 violent criminals that must be apprehended now! That doesn’t count terrorists who hide out until the right moment.

They flee to sanctuary cities and towns set up by the same leftist Americans who gave us Agenda 2030.

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol has faced an alarming surge in arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records, totaling 43,674 — a staggering 99% increase compared to FY2017–2020 combined. These “hardened criminals,” according to Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, exploit overwhelmed agents, hiding within migrant groups.

What about the ones who sneak in that we don’t know about? Those are the real bad guys.

"You people better start paying attention to what is going on, because this sh** is going to happen. Now, it's 21 terrorist organizations working together, training together in Afghanistan with one common goal, and that is us."@RooftopLeader pic.twitter.com/RmGKqVJ21v — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) September 25, 2024