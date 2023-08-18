The Biden Administration Broke the Asylum System

Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reviewed data exposing the extent that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is carrying out a free-for-all catch-and-release network. The rogue government released tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior every month. Almost all of the asylum claims will be dubious at best.

The Biden administration has broken the asylum system.

As of March, there are now more than 1.6 million border crossers in the U.S. with unresolved asylum claims. A judge vacated Biden’s shell game asylum rule, but it made it worse. The leftist groups sue, and Biden loves that. His Marxist revolutionaries settle. It’s a sue-and-settle situation.

There are too many asylum seekers for the adjudicators to handle. These unvetted people will be so settled into the country when their case comes up that they’ll get to stay, even if they’re criminals, deadbeats, or terrorists.

Mr. Arthur reports: That’s more applicants than residents in 11 U.S. states, an insurmountable burden for adjudicators, as the Biden administration has effectively broken the asylum system and seeks to hide the damage.

That was the goal – wasn’t it? It’s hard to forget how George Soros and his radical groups recommended calling all illegal aliens asylum seekers.

In 2010, there were 210,000 asylum claims, which was a lot at the time. The new number of 1.6 million is impossible.

Biden’s border policies draw them in.

Meanwhile, the DOJ told Texas to halt the buoy system. [They want the borders wide open.]

In the complaint, the Department of Justice (DOJ) claims that the buoy-barrier violates an 1899 law called the Rivers and Harbors Act. Section 403 of that law prohibits:

The creation of any obstruction, not affirmatively authorized by Congress, to the navigable capacity of any of the waters of the United States”; and “To build or commence the building of any wharf, pier, dolphin, boom, weir, breakwater, bulkhead, jetty, or other structures in any … navigable river or other water of the United States … except on plans recommended by the Chief of Engineers and authorized by the Secretary of the Army.

The DOJ claims the Rio Grande is a navigable river under their jurisdiction. [Merrick Garland is a Marxist traitor to this country.]

But in a letter he sent to President Biden last week, Governor Abbott defended Texas’ action to build the buoy system, FAIR writes. He rejected the notion that the Rivers and Harbors Act applies to Texas’s action. Abbott further argued that the buoy system is justified under Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. That clause says:

No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State or with a foreign Power, or engage in War unless invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay.

“I have asserted Texas’s “sovereign interest in protecting [its] borders,” he wrote. “I have done so in my role as the commander-in-chief of our State’s militia under Article IV, § 7 of the Texas Constitution.”

As Governor Abbott said, the buoy system wouldn’t be necessary if the President would fulfill his constitutional duties to execute the laws of the United States faithfully and to protect Texas against invasion. “Your ongoing violation of Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution has left me no other choice.”

