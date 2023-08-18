Oliver Anthony, A Remarkable ‘Every Man,’ a Donald Trump of Music

M Dowling
Oliver Anthony, the new country sensation, tells us who he thinks he is in the first clip. He’s a blue collar worker who experienced some hard knocks in life. He has turned down $8 million industry offers and wants to be free. He has had substance abuse problems, loves God, and doesn’t think he’s a very good person.

He is truly an everyday person, who engages in music as a hobby and who doesn’t want to be famous.

There are a lot of forgotten people as the rich socialists take over.

It’s a fascinating reveal as he rebels against the machine:

Another believer says he’s the Donald Trump of music.


