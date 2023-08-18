Oliver Anthony, A Remarkable ‘Every Man,’ a Donald Trump of Music

Oliver Anthony, the new country sensation, tells us who he thinks he is in the first clip. He’s a blue collar worker who experienced some hard knocks in life. He has turned down $8 million industry offers and wants to be free. He has had substance abuse problems, loves God, and doesn’t think he’s a very good person.

He is truly an everyday person, who engages in music as a hobby and who doesn’t want to be famous.

There are a lot of forgotten people as the rich socialists take over.

It’s a fascinating reveal as he rebels against the machine:

Country music sensation Oliver Anthony sings Rich Men North of Richmond in Currituck, NC to a massive crowd. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/0P0acOnPze — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2023

Another believer says he’s the Donald Trump of music.

Oliver Anthony is the Donald Trump of music. That’s why he’s so dangerous. That’s why corporate media will either try to seduce him out of what he’s committed to doing, or smear and silence him…That’s why we’ve got to pray for this guy. #OliverAnthony pic.twitter.com/aQyxr922OJ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 15, 2023

Related