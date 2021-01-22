The Big Fraud, weaponizing the pandemic

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Take a Twitter break, and check out how the pandemic, which is at epidemic levels if the numbers are accurate, will soon disappear.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. At the meme page the covid template got shunted down to the bottom of the page.
    The comrades think that we all have a twenty second attention span like that of their useful idiot true believers.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.