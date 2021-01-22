Biden removes military flags from Oval Office first day on the job

M. Dowling
Biden removed military flags from the Oval Office on his first day on the job. The missing flags were first reported by the Washington Post, who noted the absence of the flags that had been on the left side of the office near the window for years.

Biden added a bust of Cesar Chavez, a communist, who didn’t like illegal immigration. He probably doesn’t realzed Chavez was vehemently opposed to illegal aliens.

