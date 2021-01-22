Biden removes military flags from Oval Office first day on the job

Biden removed military flags from the Oval Office on his first day on the job. The missing flags were first reported by the Washington Post, who noted the absence of the flags that had been on the left side of the office near the window for years.

Out: Andrew Jackson

In: FDR

Read @annielinskey’s exclusive piece on Biden’s new Oval Office.https://t.co/HyTcZScX2V — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 20, 2021

Biden added a bust of Cesar Chavez, a communist, who didn’t like illegal immigration. He probably doesn’t realzed Chavez was vehemently opposed to illegal aliens.

👀 a bust of César Chávez — labor leader, farmworker organizer, and civil rights activist — behind the Resolute desk. https://t.co/0bnwzENdBD — Alex Sarabia (@SarabiaTX) January 20, 2021

Related