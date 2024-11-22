The Big Lie of J6 Uncovered with Conclusive Proof

Representative Barry Loudermilk, Chair of the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report slamming the Department of Defense Inspector General. Barring new information, he engaged in an illegal coverup of the truth behind the Army’s failure to deploy the D.C. National Guard to defend the Capitol building as ordered.

The Subcommittee found that the Department of Defense intentionally delayed the deployment of the D.C. National Guard to the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Additionally, the DoD IG hid the extent and reason for the delay to protect the Department of Defense and Pentagon leadership.

The Subcommittee found several instances where the evidence was omitted, which led to the false conclusion of his report.

The report never addressed the actions of senior DoD officials, especially Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. The IG deliberately hid the fact that the DoD willfully delayed sending the Guard.

“My Subcommittee worked with the DoD IG in good faith throughout our investigation to provide multiple opportunities for the DOD IG to produce corroborating materials or evidence to support their conclusions,” said Chairman Loudermilk. “Unfortunately, the DoD IG continues to promote an inaccurate narrative that protects senior Pentagon officials and attempts to cast fault on the D.C. National Guard, who were ready and waiting less than 2 miles from the Capitol but unable to respond on January 6 due to lack of communication from the Secretary of the Army.”

“My Subcommittee released transcripts that show that not only were political concerns of ‘optics’ at play but that DoD officials continued to delay as the riot at the Capitol worsened. The evidence is conclusive: DoD officials misled Congress into believing that help was ‘on the way’ with full knowledge that it wasn’t.”

In the video, the Secretary of the Army lied to Congress. At 3:18 pm, Secretary McCarthy told members of Congress he was not blocking the National Guard. He said, “We have the greenlight. We are moving.” The Army’s timeline shows that they did not leave the armory until 5 pm.

Rep. Loudermilk is demanding a correction.

The Army Generals disobeyed orders to deploy the Guard, and the IG hid the truth to further a narrative that made it look like President Trump engaged in an insurrection.

So much for ‘independent watchdogs.’ Apparently, this one does the bidding of the Generals.

“After a thorough examination of emails and documents, including letters, memorandums, agreements, plans, orders, reports, briefings, statements made in congressional hearings, closed-door testimony to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (‘Select Committee’), and closed-door testimony made to the DoD IG,” Loudermilk wrote, “the Subcommittee’s investigation has concluded that the Department of Defense intentionally delayed the deployment of the DC [National Guard] to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

“Furthermore,” Loudermilk added, “the Subcommittee also maintains that the DoD IG knowingly concealed the extent of the delay in constructing a narrative that is favorable to DoD and Pentagon leadership.”

Everyone knows we were lied to, but the Generals, that’s a bit of a surprise. Are we under military rule? Then-Speaker Pelosi knew the truth and hid it. It’s a disgrace.

The media will probably ignore the report.

Pete Hegseth would clean up the Pentagon if the bureaucrats don’t destroy his reputation first. These people have to be held accountable for Afghanistan and for their role in J6.

Chairman @RepLoudermilk‘s investigation has uncovered irrefutable evidence the DoD and DoD IG suppressed the truth of January 6, 2021 in order to protect Pentagon leadership, at the expense of D.C. National Guard. MORE https://t.co/wIR1lkUhCW — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) November 21, 2024

