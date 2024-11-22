NBC Casts Off CNBC & MSNBC Now Called SpinCo – Not Satire

The MSNBC audience is collapsing because they put all their chips on hating Donald Trump, and more than half the nation rejected their support for the extremist Biden-Harris policies.

SpinCo

They are temporarily calling the new company of Cable Spinoffs, SpinCo. That is not satire.

Lazarus, chairman of NBC Universal Media Group, is becoming CEO of the newly formed company of cable networks, temporarily dubbed “SpinCo.” Cesar Conde, who, as chairman of NBC Universal News Group, had oversight of CNBC and MSNBC, will lose those networks from his portfolio yet remain in charge of NBC News, NBC News Now streaming, Telemundo, and the news operations of the NBC-owned local stations.

The Audience Collapsed

Lots of articles on how MSNBC’s audience has completely collapsed — disappeared — once Kamala lost and the got disillusioned, but the full extent is shocking. Their prime-time shows can’t even get 75k people watching in the key demo (18-54). Weekend shows don’t even get 30k! pic.twitter.com/nFcfAacmHD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2024

They’re Going to Sell MSNBC?

They cut Rachel Maddow’s salary from $30 Million to $25 million and she only works one day a week.

Bill O’Reilly says NBC and MNBC are de-coupling. Bill isn’t always right, but his comments in the clip are interesting and worth considering.

I doubt Comcast is bothered by the spewing of hate by MSNBC. They are just concerned about the money. The superstars of MSNBC and CNBC are now castaways.

CNBC has decent prospects, but hatemongering MSNBC might lose its name and move out of its building. There is talk of selling MSNBC because it is too closely tied to NBC, and it’s hurting NBC. People won’t turn on NBC because MSNBC has some of the same hosts and guests who aren’t trusted.

HOLY SMOKES: Bill O’Reilly reveals Comcast wants to throw MSNBC “overboard” because their hateful rhetoric is tanking NBC’s views. “They’re not putting anything into MSNBC. They want to sell it… You can get MSNBC for nothing.” The next show on the media chopping block is… pic.twitter.com/cwcP5iwJp2 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 21, 2024

