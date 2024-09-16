The Bomb Threats in Springfield Were Hoaxes, Many from Overseas

You know those bomb threats in Springfield that resulted in hysterical reports? They were all hoaxes, and most of them came from overseas. Gov. DeWine made the announcement but didn’t say what country the threats came from.

According to Gov. DeWine, there have been at least 33 separate bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to and each one of whom is a hoax.

“I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there were 33 bomb threats against Springfield schools that all turned out to be hoaxes and originated from “overseas.” Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them? pic.twitter.com/NKyhUJZwrz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024