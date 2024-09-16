The Bomb Threats in Springfield Were Hoaxes, Many from Overseas

By
M DOWLING
-
0
3

You know those bomb threats in Springfield that resulted in hysterical reports? They were all hoaxes, and most of them came from overseas. Gov. DeWine made the announcement but didn’t say what country the threats came from.

According to Gov. DeWine, there have been at least 33 separate bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to and each one of whom is a hoax.

“I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.


