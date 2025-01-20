The Border Closed Down Today, Literally

The border was closed today, and illegal migrants cried. They don’t need to cry. The people who want to come into our country illegally need to apply to enter legally and get behind the many who did it the right way. Prepare for lawsuits and crying children.

The Left does not stop, and they are responsible for the invasion more than the immigrants, criminals, and terrorists who poured in.

Just ask yourself if the administration ever cried for the sex-trafficked women and children or for the victims of the drugs that came in. How about the murders and the rapes and robberies. Who cried in this administration? Did any of them cry for the people who died making the journey?

ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE CRYING BECAUSE TRUMP HAS BEEN SWORN IN AND THE CBP 1 APP SHUT DOWN HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/cMirzZeSJb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 20, 2025

In more good news, the border is shut down in El Paso today. The invasion will stop.

The port of entry in downtown El Paso was temporarily closed Monday morning moments before Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Trump announced he is declaring a national emergency at the border, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy and ending “catch and release.” The insane asylum rules are gone, and the border wall will be built.

The El Paso port of entry has been sealed off to those seeking to illegally cross pic.twitter.com/yGJbOif5QW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2025

Instead of going by gender and race, we will go by merit. We will get the best people, not people chosen by Marxist DEI non-standards. You can’t have the best or even medicre country any other way.

FULL BLOWN DEI: Kamala Harris poses for photo with the first all female US Air Force crew for her last flight to CA. This was almost our President. pic.twitter.com/XvEFwld0pJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2025

The Golden Age of America has just begun pic.twitter.com/hEvNiN332v — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2025

A technical malfunction kept the music from playing for Carrie Underwood at the inauguration. After a short pause, Carrie took matters into her own hands and started singing solo. The result is absolute chills: What a talent.pic.twitter.com/IyvKNCQhF7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025

Milley may be pardoned, but at least he’s off the wall. He’s a traitor.

BREAKING: The Pentagon has officially removed the portrait of corrupt and failed General Mark Milley. pic.twitter.com/PczjAb58gH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email