The Border Right Now

A DHS source tells Fox News to expect about 15,000 illegal migrants to cross daily after December 21st, the day Title 42 ends. All of these people are unvetted and will support amnesty. Once they get amnesty, they will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats in what will become a one-party welfare state.

We have no idea who these people are who are invading with the blessings of politicians, the UN, South American Strongmen, and religious Leftist Organizations acting as NGOs. Do thank the soulless Chamber of Commerce for a lot of this. Gov. Abbott wants the NGOs investigated (see below).

Axios claims Biden is “bracing” for 14,000 daily, but that’s untrue. He is bracing for nothing. Biden is causing the invasion of 14,000 migrants a day. This is a full invasion of the United States, and the president chooses to do nothing but encourage it. Axios claims he’s coming up with a new rule to limit asylum – after they enter the U.S.

He should close the border if he is serious. Before he weakened the border further, it would have taken almost 15 years to deport the migrants who came in illegally from when he assumed office until April 2022. It has become much worse since then. An expected 7 million plus will pour in next year.

In Arizona, an injunction stopped the building of outgoing Gov. Ducey’s container border wall. Katie Hobbs promised during her non-campaign to open the border by removing the containers.

Over a span of several days, CBP officers at the port of entry in Nogales, Arizona, made eight separate fentanyl smuggling busts totaling more than 1.5 million pills, including some “rainbow” fentanyl. Pills were hidden in smuggler vehicles.

Watch this incredible video from @BillFOXLA and ask yourself the following question. WHY IS THE USA @DHSgov Secretary telling Congress and the American public that he has “operational control” of the border. America, we are being invaded like never before. VERY SAD TO WATCH! pic.twitter.com/vTCd20bOfT — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) December 14, 2022

WATCH: Fox News’ @BillFOXLA has new figures on the impact of the impending termination of Title 42 asylum rules: “A source tells Fox the DHS is projecting there will be between 9,000 and 15,000 illegal crossings every single day. Right now we’re averaging 7,000 per day.” pic.twitter.com/G8QxmdMs4O — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 14, 2022

This is a close-up look at the front of the very long line by the Rio Grande. Tensions were high at times as people tried to figure out who would be next to be let in by U.S. law enforcement. Temp was around 40 degrees with strong winds —> https://t.co/wXBVsvNMZs pic.twitter.com/8I6lgWeSCy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 14, 2022

NEW: We went into Matamoros, the Mexican border city across from Brownsville, TX, where there are thousands of migrants waiting for Title 42 to drop in 8 days before they plan to cross into the US. We saw hundreds of migrants camped out on streets & in a public park. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/G2TtKCvJyv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 13, 2022

Gov. Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and assisting illegal immigration.

I’m calling for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas. With the end of Title 42 days away, Texas will continue utilizing every strategy to respond to Pres. Biden’s ongoing border crisis. More: https://t.co/eAUqZDJ633 pic.twitter.com/zfkDhhTQw7 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 14, 2022

A reminder, these mass releases have been happening at this parking garage for at least almost a year now. We first found this happening in Brownsville in January, we have gone back multiple times and have found it happening every day. Catch and release. https://t.co/12Ke0Wo1BE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 13, 2022

At the border in El Paso where well over a thousand migrants are awaiting entry to the United States. Some have started fires to keep warm as the temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/6A2GrohmAj — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) December 15, 2022

