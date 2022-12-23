The Brave New World Is a WEF Training Manual But There Is Resistance!

The Brave New World is a training manual for the global elites of the World Economic Forum (WEF) who seek to run the world from globalist organizations. The WEF’s extremist agenda, which has advanced global narratives such as “The Great Reset,” “Digitized Everything, Even People,” “Build Back Better,” “ESG,” “Stakeholder Capitalism,” “Eating Insects,” “No Cars,” “Social Credit Systems based on Carbon Usage,” “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” and “You’ll Own Nothing, and You’ll Be Happy,” among others, has been met with ever-growing powerful resistance.

The good news is they are out in the open, no longer able to operate in the shadows.

Republican states are canceling BlackRock and other ESG companies. The common man is beginning to realize this is not a conspiracy theory as farms are stolen, environmentalism becomes a wealth redistribution enterprise, energy and food prices soar, borders are wide open, and gasoline cars are canceled.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will host its annual meeting in Davos next month. The radical globalists, who feign neutrality and reasoned conceptualization, plan to centralize world power in a handful of elites in global institutions. They will hand-pick leaders for the UN, World Health, and all the other fascist behemoths. These elites will run the world.

They are infiltrating governments.

Is it true that Klaus Schwab and the @wef have penetrated over half of the Canadian cabinet?#TrudeauWEFPuppet#TrudeauSoldOutCanada pic.twitter.com/r5JX1hgPPw — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 15, 2022

They don’t like people.

World Economic Forum depopulation agenda … “ all problems would go away if population went back to where it was 500 years ago”… for reference, population then was 460 million… The real problem is low birth rates and population collapse coming … 🔊 pic.twitter.com/BSa0YnH42c — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 21, 2022

These Great Resetters are led by Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum and author of The Great Reset. Schwab’s name should be Adolf.

All politicians that won't actively denounce the World Economic Forum should be fired by voters at the earliest opportunity. Klaus Schwab and all his WEF political stooges around the world need to go.pic.twitter.com/9bP5nECWOp — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) December 15, 2022

THIS YEAR’S AGENDA

Jordan Schachtel listed this year’s WEF agenda this year are battery passports, living wage for all, advancing racial and ethnic equity, decarbonizing supply chains, Advancing LGBTQIA+PRIDE rights, New normal, digital everything, pandemics, and more.

Expect them to step up the propaganda and the lies about disinformation concerning everything they do.

They’re working hard to manipulate the common man. Don’t let them. Research!

The @wef paid influencers to manipulate your mind pic.twitter.com/bARXeNt7p9 — Janey (@_Janey_J) December 22, 2022

Fight against the brave new world and do it now!

Related