UK Goes Billions Over Budget for Migrants While 1.6M Don’t Work

According to Daily Mail online, more than 1.6 million unemployed or “economically inactive” migrants cost UK taxpayers an estimated £ 8.5 billion, as per a report from the Centre for Migration Control.

Migrants living in Britain are not working.

Official figures show that 1,689,000 non-UK nationals are either unemployed or classed as economically inactive because they are not looking for a job.

They calculate that the total amount of public money attributed to workless migrants – including health, education, transport, housing costs, and welfare – could be as high as £20.3 billion.

Robert Bates, research director at the Centre for Migration Control, said last night: “For all the talk of a fiscal “black hole,” the Labor Government seems to be missing the glaringly obvious fact that mass migration is causing economic pandemonium.”

“Our elderly are facing a potentially deadly winter as Keir Starmer cancels the lifeline of the winter fuel allowance, but at the same time, he is doing nothing to clamp down on workless migrants.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) stated that the Home Office spent a staggering £7.9 billion in just three years on asylum, border, and visa management when its budget was just £320 million.

They went £7.6 BILLION over budget.

That doesn’t include asylum seekers put up in five-star hotels or students.

If they keep doing it, the numbers will keep going up until they collapse.