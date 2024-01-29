The Case for Firing and Demoting White Men in the NBA

Cynthia Marshall (born December 15, 1959) is the chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks. In February 2018, Marshall became the first Black female CEO in the history of the National Basketball Association. Mark Cuban hired Marshall following allegations claiming 20 years of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within the Mavericks organization.

She replaced white men on staff with people of color and women. Marshall now has 47% people of color and 50% women in an exclusively male sport. Cynt Marshall won the Diversity and Inclusion award for it, but she’s breaking the law. It’s unconstitutional to hire based on race and gender.

The NBA players are more than 70% black.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION ON SPEED

She literally fired white men and hired black women and then won an award for it. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 29, 2024

“And yes, race and gender can be part of the equation.” Thank you for your transparency. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 28, 2024

It was part of their 100 day DEI plan. They fired people based on their race and gender and then hired the opposite. They then forced mandatory daily bias trainings and were rewarded by the NBA. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 29, 2024

Why would Mark Cuban never hire a black conservative to leadership? It’s not about diversity. It’s about Mark submitting to woke communism. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 29, 2024

DEI is explicitly racist. It must be eradicated from all our institutions. https://t.co/T0PVItJfC6 — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) January 29, 2024

If based on merit, DEI is not needed. No need to support something that’s superfluous. — Just an ordinary guy (@BTC_Minarchist) January 29, 2024

DEI is corporate racism. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 29, 2024

Commenters on X are arguing against white men because people of color weren’t hired over the years. They argue vehemently against meritocracy and color-blind hires. For example:

When will conservatives mention the CENTURIES of systemic SELECTIVE hiring and promotion of WHITE males and MOST of the time were SELECTED for positions based on white racism. This selective bias created a wealth and power IMBALANCE that we still see today. — Virgil Hawkins (@StaticShock808) January 29, 2024

Your ‘colorblind meritocracy’ and the Civil Rights act do the exact same work— make sure the job goes to one of the best people who apply. Anyone who has ever hired others knows there is no one right person, ever. — Tony Gabriel (@Moreplankton) January 29, 2024

Colorblind meritocracy is a fantasy. People hire people based on references, who you trust in the group you are associated with. You can say the Club you belong to, formal or informal — 1Humanity⬆️∞︎ FORWARD is the Way (@mailhank) January 29, 2024

From the Victims:

I can tell you that being a victim of DEI, sucks.

Losing out of jobs and work… because you are the “wrong” race/gender sucks… especially when you have to explain and help that person who got hired over you because, they can’t do the job, & you have to help them/do it yourself — 6PACandOtto (@6PACandOtto) January 28, 2024

How was I discriminated against based on being white and male by the state of MA then? I’m positive others in my job have fight in court and lost to the state. I got a 96% on the civil service exam but they bypassed me to hire females and minorities with scores down to 70!!! — F8L Shot ♿️ (@F8L_Shotzz) January 28, 2024

