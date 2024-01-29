The Case for Firing and Demoting White Men in the NBA

By
M Dowling
-
1
23

Cynthia Marshall (born December 15, 1959) is the chief executive officer of the Dallas Mavericks. In February 2018, Marshall became the first Black female CEO in the history of the National Basketball Association. Mark Cuban hired Marshall following allegations claiming 20 years of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within the Mavericks organization.

She replaced white men on staff with people of color and women. Marshall now has 47% people of color and 50% women in an exclusively male sport. Cynt Marshall won the Diversity and Inclusion award for it, but she’s breaking the law. It’s unconstitutional to hire based on race and gender.

The NBA players are more than 70% black.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION ON SPEED

Commenters on X are arguing against white men because people of color weren’t hired over the years. They argue vehemently against meritocracy and color-blind hires. For example:

From the Victims:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
46 minutes ago

I am still waiting for the first vertically challenged individual, the first wheel chair bound individual and the first woman identifying as a man to be part of any first team roster on any NBA or NFL team. Apparently proven athletic prowess is an acceptable excuse for not implementing DEI, whereas intelligence and verified proven performance are completely ignored for college applications.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz