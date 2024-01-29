“*&% Lunatics” Want to Bomb Tehran, Carpet Bomb ME, Now!

The warmongers are now looking to start a war with Iran – they’ve been looking to start a war with Iran. Removing sanctions put us on that path. A war with Iran brings the rest of the troika into play – Russia and China (add North Korea). That would be called World War III. Most of our NATO allies can’t defend themselves. Even Germany says they can’t; the UK wouldn’t last long.

Once those nukes start flying, anything could happen. Scroll down. Tucker said it best.

Target Tehran https://t.co/KLzQC9zRC0 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 28, 2024

Hit Iran now. Hit them hard. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2024

Tom Cotton wants to carpet bomb across the Middle East.

Joe Biden has given billions to Iran. What did we expect? Read Tom Cotton’s statement…. https://t.co/PXKfkezNK5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 28, 2024

Tucker Responds

Dear Americans, You don’t HATE warmongers nearly enough — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2024

Imagine Nikki Haley being President. She would do it. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 28, 2024

Based Tucker is the best Tucker. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2024

WORLD WAR III

Instead of sanctions and diplomacy, the raging lunatics go right to war while our borders are wide open, our debt is exorbitant, and our leaders are morons, I might add.

Taiwan

On Saturday, China sent warplanes and navy ships toward Taiwan after the US sent a warship through the straits in international waters.

This comes just as the incompetent Jake Sullivan ended his talks with China’s foreign minister.

Fox News reported that Taiwan’s defense ministry sent 30 Chinese warplanes, 33 aircraft in total, including SU-30 fighters, and six navy ships.

On Jan. 17, the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan said in an English-language press release that “18 sorties of various CCP primary and auxiliary aircraft” had been detected. Fox said eleven of the sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line.

At the same time, US CENTCOM released a statement revealing that the Houthis attacked a ship with anti-ship ballistic missiles that contained a “highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture,” and a fire quickly ensued in one of the cargo holds.

According to the statement, the “USS Carney (DDG 64), the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace (D656) and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam (DD66) all responded quickly” and helped put out the fire after the civilian crew had exhausted their firefighting capability.

The statement can be read here.

Escalation

On Sunday, in a massive escalation by Iranian militias, a horrific drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three Special Forces soldiers and wounded 25; some are undoubtedly grievous wounds.

We also lost two airman in the Middle East. They were declared dead.

Our air defense system failed, and the Pentagon is looking into it.

BIDEN, BLINKEN, SULLIVAN

These attacks are happening because of the weakness of our President and his staff, especially Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken. The attacks will keep escalating as they go unnoticed after 158 of them. Biden advisors have been blowing up camel tents in retaliation. They claim their hits are strategic.

Secretary of State @SecBlinken has failed to produce a single diplomatic win. So now the Pentagon has to step in and they don’t negotiate. The State Department is too busy playing politics in Central America to do tough diplomacy in Europe and the Middle East. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 29, 2024

We need the sanctions back so Iran can’t fund terrorism. Biden gave them $16 billion held in banks and allowed them to make billions selling oil to China.

OH THE IRONY

In this X post by Maze Moore, “Joe Biden claims our soldiers are less safe if Donald Trump is in charge.

“August, 2016. While campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden says that our soldiers are less safe just because Trump is running, says that he wouldn’t have let his son serve in the military under Trump,” writes Maze.

August, 2016. While campaigning for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden says that our soldiers are less safe just because Trump is running, says that he wouldn’t have let his son serve in the military under Trump. pic.twitter.com/8hCMqo1bn0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 28, 2024

“I don’t know what I would have done if Beau was still in Iraq! I’d be so damn angry! Biden did that routine a bunch of times in 2020 after Iran shot some missiles at a base in Iraq. Iran is shooting missiles into Iraq again. Is Joe damn angry?” writes Maze along with posting the clip.

I don’t know what I would have done if Beau was still in Iraq! I’d be so damn angry! Biden did that routine a bunch of times in 2020 after Iran shot some missiles at a base in Iraq. Iran is shooting missiles into Iraq again. Is Joe damn angry? pic.twitter.com/fVPcQMK1nX — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2024

“2020. The most “Joe Biden” clip ever. Accuses Trump of almost starting a full blown war with Iran and somehow ties it to his son Beau. Even has the patented Biden fake choke up. Classic Biden,” writes Maze.

2020. The most “Joe Biden” clip ever. Accuses Trump of almost starting a full blown war with Iran and somehow ties it to his son Beau. Even has the patented Biden fake choke up. Classic Biden. pic.twitter.com/fx3KoaTN4T — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 30, 2023

Related