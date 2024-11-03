The Case for Impeaching Kamala Harris

Donald Trump wrote on X today. “As we rescue our economy, I will also restore our borders. Over the past 4 years, Kamala has orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted on our people. She has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums, and mental institutions around the world, from Venezuela to the Congo—stealing countless American lives.”

Our borders should be secure. As a result of her actions as border czar, countless crimes have been committed against the American people. Little girls have been raped, some murdered.

In August, Rep. Andy Ogles sought the impeachment of Vice President Kamala Harris for crimes against Americans as border czar.

Rushed Transcript

Host: The country at risk. Is that really the thrust of what your articles are about?

Rep. Andy Ogles: Well, there are two sections. So section one deals with the southern border, and section two deals with, you know, her cover-up, and you know, like you say, complicit involvement in covering up the mental state or lack thereof of President Joe Biden.

And so when you go to page three, line 11, we start laying out, as it pertains to the southern border, all the various crimes that have been committed against Americans. So you have 12, 13,14-year-old girls being raped by illegals. You’ve seen that in Iowa, New York, Virginia, and Louisiana. You got a girl that was raped and murdered in Texas. None of those crimes should have occurred.

We have laws; our border should be secure. And Kamala Harris, while Vice President, as the border czar, you know, was complicit in allowing this invasion of individuals into our country.

Then you jump to section two, or the second article of impeachment, and it talks about, …there was clear evidence that Joe Biden was in the state of not just cognitive decline, but a cognitive crash. And she and the media and all of the advisors …conspired to conceal that from the American people.

It creates a constitutional issue because, again, you know, I’m not a doctor. Don’t pretend to be one. But what when you talk to doctors who treat Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s type illnesses or compounding pharmacists who create the cocktails to treat that illness? You know there’s this balance of the cocktail with prescribed sleep. So you literally could have times in any 24-hour period where the commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, isn’t available because he is in induced sleep.

American people deserve to know that. Congress needs to know that, which is why she should have invoked the 25th Amendment and why I’ve got articles of impeachment against her. She’s unfit for office. So is Joe. Joe Biden.

Host: What kind of support do you have from your colleagues?

Rep. Andy Ogles: Well, you know, we introduced articles and we went on break, and so when we get back from our August work period, we’re back home in our districts. I have an election here in just a couple of days. So, obviously, working hard to finish that out.

But you know, we’ll say going back, you know, for the State of the Union, President Biden walked in. I was the first Republican he spoke to. So he hugged a couple of Democrats on the other side of the aisle. … I reached down and I shook his hand. And he’s the President of the United States. I was respectful. Hello, Mr. President. Thank you for being here. And I was wearing a button on my lapel for Laken Riley.

Mr. President, I want you to take a look at my button. This is Laken Riley, and she was killed because of the southern border, and I need you to do something about it. He pauses for a moment. He says, Laken Riley. He pauses again, and he says, Oh, I like your button. He was unable to connect the phrase or the compound sentence or statement that A, I want you to look at my button, and then two, it’s the name of a girl who was murdered, right? Only thing that he could process was the first part of that statement of look at my button, and he was like, Oh, I like your button.

And so the lights were on, but there was nobody home, and so that is the commander in chief. Now imagine if you’re Putin or for your Xi or you’re one other, some other bad actor in the world, and you see, that is the Commander in Chief of the free world. No wonder those bullies are misbehaving because they know there’s no one in the White House. There’s no one keeping watch.

And you and I right now, we are left alone. Unfortunately, we have strong Congress to hold the line.

I was with Trump. I talked to him about this. He agreed, let’s impeach Kamala Harris.

Host: One last point on this. The death and casualty rate from fentanyl is higher than our losses in World War II.

Rep. Andy Ogles: That’s right, we are losing more to death and … not just the death, but the consequences that come from that, the harm to families and communities, that casualty rate is higher than what we suffered a World War II, and the discussion of it is superficial at best.

In the clip, at about five minutes, Rita Cosby asked him why he felt it important to do now. He said the facts about what Kamala Harris has done must be clarified before the media remakes her. Harris said she meets with him at least once a week. She said she would have told the American people if she saw anything untoward. Rep. Ogles said she is complicit or incompetent. In any case, she is unfit. Harris had an obligation to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Community notes claimed she had very limited ability on the border. That is not true, plus she continually lied about it. She also lied about Joe Biden’s fitness and got away with it because Americans have become less informed thanks to a corrupt media.

HIGH CRIMES OF KAMALA HARRIS: Articles of Impeachment for Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States for high crimes in her deliberate refusal to uphold existing immigration laws resulting in the death of Americans and for covering up Joe Biden’s cognitive mental decline.… pic.twitter.com/I31q8WYlhq — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) August 8, 2024