The Case for Tariffs

Howard Lutnick is a conservative billionaire who is a fighter for free speech. He is a shareholder in Rumble, a free speech alternative to YouTube. Lutnick also wants to see businesses stay in Michigan. He is convinced that Donald Trump’s tariff plan is the way to go.

Can tariffs work? They will lock the door to sending US manufacturing to foreign countries. When Bill Clinton agreed to NAFTA, Michigan jobs went to Mexico. Howard Lutnick wants the damage reversed.

Tariffs create problems, but could they work and help bring back business to the USA or keep them from leaving?

It takes years to move businesses from countries to the United States.

Something has to give. We are on track to send all manufacturing abroad.

Trump Transition Chairman @howardlutnick: “When Bill Clinton left office, he did NAFTA, which was another word to say, gut Michigan. He let all the work go to Mexico and he opened the door… The tariff model is pretty simple: LOCK. THAT. DOOR. Bring it back HERE.” pic.twitter.com/JR7J6sYIR9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Lutnick is an American billionaire businessman who succeeded Bernard Gerald Cantor as the head of Cantor Fitzgerald. Lutnick is the chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners. After losing 658 employees, including his brother, in the September 11 attacks, Lutnick survived the collapse of towers on the ground and has become known for his charity efforts through the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which helps to aid families of the attacks and natural disasters.

As of September 2018, Lutnick owns 60% of Cantor Fitzgerald and has a net worth of “at least $1.5 billion.”