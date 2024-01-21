The Chicago EV Graveyard Signals the End of the EV Craze

Chicago area EV owners were stuck in the cold as their EVs stood mobile in the EV graveyard with frozen chargers. EVs make a great second car if you can afford them, but they still have a way to go to become the only car in an American family.

Turns out EV don’t like extreme cold.. “Public charging stations have turned car graveyards”#ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/6zdXng9Nuw — YNWA 2.0 (@JP__75) January 16, 2024

Laura Ingraham asked Mark Morano how dangerous this is.

Mark Morano, publisher and executive editor of Climate Depot, told her, “Well, imagine if the Biden administration’s wish were reality and gas-powered cars were banned and people could only be driving EVs. You would have a catastrophe on your hands of people stranded everywhere. I would argue this is a feature, not a bug.

“I mean this is part of making travel, freedom of movement more difficult. The more we’re stuck with cars that don’t work, cars that take a long time to charge, the more they think they’ll force us into mass transit, subways, and buses, and the earth will smile.

“This is what the ideologues at Davos are pushing. This is what the Biden administration is pushing.”

He said even the administration couldn’t get the cars to look good with NPR in tow. He said they’re doing what the old Soviet Union did.

“This is akin to what we saw in the old Soviet Union, particularly East Germany I think of with the Trabant where the government said you can only have one government-approved car. The crappy East German Trabant which had a waiting list for 10 years and now, fast forward, well once free, Europe, United States, Canada, we’re emulating that insane stuff.”

