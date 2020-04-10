Dr. Fauci addresses immunity cards to get people working

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks immunity cards could be acceptable under certain circumstances.
He appeared on CNN this morning and seemed to say that immunity cards have been discussed. He thinks the immunity cards could be one way to get some people working.
Alison Camerota asked if Dr. Fauci could imagine a time when Americans carry certificates of immunity?
He responded by saying, “You know, um, that’s possible. It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure who the vulnerable people are and not. This is something that’s being discussed; I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances…”
Dr. Fauci seems open to authoritarian solutions but is not necessarily sold on any of them.
As far as not going back to work until you have a card saying you’re immune, it would mean too few people could go back to work.
It’s really not clear how the cards would be used so it’s difficult commenting. If it becomes a mandate for working, that’s a definite ‘no.’ The government are will one day mandate vaccines down the road.
I’m sharpening my pitchfork for the first time the globalists try to make any of these mandates permanent.
Watch at 2:29:
This man wants ‘White Coat Supremacy’ with him in charge, Fascism based on health experts.
In order to accomplish that it would require 100% testing. You would also have to hope and assume there will be a vaccine. If not, only those immune would be “allowed to participate” in the economy. From what Trump has said, they Have been considering it. Considering some of the reactionary policies by some states, with arrests and tickets, such a policy could turn into a near dystopian nightmare.
NAZI Germany here we come. “Papers please.” They’ll cone up with a vaccine and it would be mandated, so you could get your card, so you can work, buy food, go to the doctor.
Vaccines? I don’t trust them, I don’t trust what’s in them, How often do they really work as they’re hyped? What’s good this year may not work for the next strain. So then I guess you’d have to ‘renew’ your permit to ‘Live, Work, Eat’ by getting another vaccine.
There’s money in vaccines. Bill Gates, and the little buddy Fauci know that. Money, and with this idea – CONTROL.
Did comrade Billy Gates approve of this? Wish they would hurry up with the vacktheen so we can get rid of the viruth.
There is a ton of money to be made with vaccines and Mark of the Beast chips for the herd.
Only paranoid outlaws will survive the coming technocratic dystopia ruled by committee of experts.