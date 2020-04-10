Dr. Fauci addresses immunity cards to get people working

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks immunity cards could be acceptable under certain circumstances.

He appeared on CNN this morning and seemed to say that immunity cards have been discussed. He thinks the immunity cards could be one way to get some people working.

Alison Camerota asked if Dr. Fauci could imagine a time when Americans carry certificates of immunity?

He responded by saying, “You know, um, that’s possible. It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure who the vulnerable people are and not. This is something that’s being discussed; I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances…”

Dr. Fauci seems open to authoritarian solutions but is not necessarily sold on any of them.

As far as not going back to work until you have a card saying you’re immune, it would mean too few people could go back to work.

It’s really not clear how the cards would be used so it’s difficult commenting. If it becomes a mandate for working, that’s a definite ‘no.’ The government are will one day mandate vaccines down the road.

I’m sharpening my pitchfork for the first time the globalists try to make any of these mandates permanent.

Watch at 2:29: