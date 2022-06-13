The Continuing Saga of a Gallows for Mike Pence

Jim Bourg, a reporter for Reuters, said he heard at least three rioters inside the Capitol on January 6 threaten to hang Mike Pence from a tree outside the Capitol. He said others talked about how they’d execute him. The words or chants are usually people sounding off but it makes them sound like lunatics. We can’t say much more about that. However, what we can say is the “gallows” erected outside the Capitol looks like an effigy.

Reporters likely knew that or they wouldn’t have doctored the photo to make the gallows look like a horribly menacing structure planned beforehand for a person.

This is the most common photo of the ‘gallows’, but it’s doctored. The lighting is specially manufactured for maximum gruesomeness:

The makeshift gallows at the Capitol on January 6th has been tied to people calling for the hanging of Vice President Pence. No one has actually tied the people chanting to this structure insofar as we can tell. If you know otherwise, let us know.

Taylor Hansen, writing on substack produced the unedited photos of the ‘gallows’ and it’s for you to decide if they were anything more than an effigy. An effigy is a way to express anger without harming anyone. It’s a structural representation used to express anger or hate. You may be a fan or not, but that’s what it is.

A SARCASTIC MESSAGE?

So no one would misunderstand the intentions of the owners, they posted a sign telling people how it was meant. It’s sarcastic art – a joke.

You don’t need a gallows to hang anyone and wouldn’t get very far trying to do it on the Capitol grounds. Journalists got a lot of clicks with their characterizations of horror.

But, as the J6 panel emphasizes the alleged connection, look at the ‘gallows’ yourself and decide how valid their concerns are. Is it serious?

DID TRUMP SAY TO HANG MIKE PENCE OR DEFEND IT?

At the same time, Jon Karl’s audio of an exchange with Donald Trump caused a lot of recriminations.

This is the exchange:

Asked if Trump was worried about Vice President Mike Pence’s safety during the Jan. 6 riot, Trump said, “I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape.”

Karl reminded Trump that some of his supporters were calling for Pence to be killed.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said.

“They said, ‘hang Mike Pence,’” Karl told Trump.

“It’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect,” Trump said. “How can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”

On J6, a little over 100 members of Congress wanted a short delay to look into allegations of voter fraud. As for Donald Trump, he was and is convinced there was enough fraud for him to say the election was illegitimate. His comments followed four years of Democrats calling him an illegitimate president.

You decide if this is a smoking gun.

It’s old news rehashed for TV drama for a one-sided J6 committee out to make certain Donald Trump is not the candidate and his supporters have no sway.

Do the Democrats believe the worst of it? Many do. That is not to say the riot wasn’t very bad. It was. It should not be excused. They ruined it for everyone. But no one should lie either. Just report what happened.

