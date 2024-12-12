The Countries of the 1.4M Ordered Deported and Not Detained

EXCLUSIVE: Internal ICE data obtained by @FoxNews reveals the nationalities of the more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the US who have been ordered deported by a DOJ immigration judge but are still in the US and are not in ICE custody.
We are in grave danger. This alone is a severe national security threat multiplied by the millions who poured in these past four years. The worst danger we face are the enemies within – the hardcore leftist hijackers of the Democrat Party.
They include:
- China 37,908
- Haiti 32,363 Iran 2,618
- Pakistan 7,760
- Uzbekistan 975
- Venezuela 22,749
- Afghanistan 1,708
- Mauritania 3,822
- India 17,940
- Brazil 38,677
The majority of the 1.4+ million illegal immigrants ordered deported are from the easy-to-remove countries of the northern triangle and Mexico and will likely be a starting point for Trump’s mass deportations along with violent criminals and public safety threats.
- El Salvador 203,822
- Honduras 261,651
- Guatemala 253,413
- Mexico 252,044
The ICE data also gives an official list of “recalcitrant” countries, countries that largely refuse to take back their own citizens for deportation and won’t cooperate with the US.
They are: Bhutan, Burma, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Laos, Pakistan, China, Russia, Somalia, and Venezuela.
The data shows the number of illegal immigrants on ICE’s non-detained docket with final orders of removal is 1,455,549 as of late November, the same number we previously reported via ICE sources.
On the final page, ICE explains why they can’t remove everyone who had been ordered deported.
