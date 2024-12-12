Disgusting! Admin Frees Up $10B for Iran While They Fund Terror

The Biden administration freed up another $10 billion to Iran after Donald Trump won. Iraq was holding the funds and has the OK to hand them over. The administration is rewarding a nation that is trying to destroy our ally, Israel, and the US. They are also a danger to every nation in the region. They now have more power in Syria. The terrorist in charge is Al Qaeda and he plans to give a large area of the country to Iran.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeatedly releases funds to the terrorists of Iran despite strong opposition from congressional Republicans. It allows the Iranian regime access to funds from Iraq in exchange for electricity purchases. Iraq buys electricity from Iran.

“On November 7th, the [State Department] did renew Iraq’s electricity waiver for the 23rd time since 2018,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel confirmed last week.

“It was done so for an additional 120 days,” Patel noted – a time frame that will overlap with the early months of Trump’s second term in office.

Under the conditions of the waiver, Iran will receive nearly $10 billion in escrow accounts in Iraq. The US says it has to be used for humanitarian purposes. Of course, it frees up Iran’s funds for terror, and this administration knows that.

The waiver extension allows the Iranian regime to transfer the electricity payments to accounts in Oman, which can then be converted to other currencies for the Islamic Republic to purchase non-sanctioned products. They then use their money for terror.

