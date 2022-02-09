DJT Sends a Chilling Warning

“…they’ll make it criminal to speak it.”

In this statement, President Trump referenced Joe Biden’s latest comment about election day “conspiracy theories” as the greatest threat to the homeland. He then named some of the obviously corrupt practices and anomalies that took place during the election of 2020.

DJT explained that they are so desperate, they treat citizens as terrorists when they should be focusing on the border.

He concluded, “The Biden Administration will do anything to keep the eye away from the massive irregularities and voter fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, even so ridiculously as going after its own citizens as “terrorists” using DHS, which should instead be focusing on the Border, where millions of people from places unknown, are pouring into our Country. They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it.”

Donald Trump’s most notable skill is to read situations with clarity despite the noise and planned distractions, and not only in the present. He has an uncanny knack for seeing how things will turn out in the future. He’s been right so often.

When he says, “They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it,” believe him. They will. When Obama was in office, he wanted to make it illegal for a politician to lie and who would make the judgment? We know the answer.

They will silence us, not let us protest, take our guns, our privacy, and our wealth. It’s coming.

