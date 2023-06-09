The Day We Find Out Trump Is Indicted, Jeffrey Clark’s License Is Threatened

Rob Schmitt of Newsmax discussed the Trump indictment with attorney Jeffrey Clark, who pointed to the double standard in the case. He said we’ve heard nothing from the prosecutor in the Biden corruption case, but we get constant leaks in the Trump case.

Mr. Clark is also a DOJ target.

Rob asked Clark, “How dirty does this is?”

“Well, Rob, I think it’s very dirty,” Clark said. “I think it’s dastardly. It’s clearly an attempt to deprive the American people of a choice in the upcoming election. You know, I described 2016 through the end of Trump’s first term about Russia gate, Russia gate, Russia gate, and, you know, the Ukraine issue and so on, all those things, were an attempt at a soft coup to basically blunt his presidency. Stop him from doing all the things the American people wanted him to do, and he’s still very effective.

“This seems like a hard coup, right? This is an attempt to put the man in jail, and it’s really disgraceful, and if I could break, you know, some personal news, you’ll find this interesting, Rob. So simultaneously, at the same time President Trump gets alerted to this and then starts putting out Truths on True Social, I got notice that my bar case has been remanded from federal court back to the local DC bar. So you know, they’re trying to take my bar license, and that happens on the same night that president trump is uh is indicted?”

THE CASE AGAINST JEFFREY CLARK

Jeffrey Clark’s case is related to any claims the election was stolen and to the Federal electors’ case and the Georgia case of electors. The alternate electors were acting within the law, but Soros DA Fani Willis in Fulton County is criminalizing it. She’s looking at racketeering charges.

Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark is a very reputable attorney. Yet, in June, 2022, his home was raided, and the Biden DOJ accused him of conspiracy, obstruction, and lying to the feds. The same charges the DOJ continuously levels against Donald Trump.

The real problem is the DOJ/FBI is attempting to destroy the Republican Party pre-election. Jeffrey Clark’s crime is to believe the election was stolen.

The partially redacted filing came as part of an ethics case involving Clark being considered by the D.C. Bar’s disciplinary arm.

Clark has asked for his disciplinary case before the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility be put on hold pending several investigations.

The Feds raided the home of Jeffrey Clark in June, according to Fox News. The AP confirmed it.

They took his devices.

The Clark name is on the J6 committee roster. The committee subpoenaed him in October, but he didn’t answer their questions. They savaged him, trying to destroy his reputation.

Clark was acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division during Trump’s final months in office. According to NBC News, Clark believes the 2020 election was stolen.

Clark met directly with then-President Trump about it, avoiding traditional channels.

“Sources close to the investigation exclusively tell The Post Millennial that the raid is part of the Biden DOJ’s probe into the “alternate electors” slated by multiple states in the aftermath of the 2020 election. According to the sources, the investigation is being run by US Attorneys out of Main Justice in Washington, DC. A grand jury has been empaneled.”

Having alternate electors, especially when you are doing it along with the courts, is not illegal. They followed the constitution and did everything according to the courts approval. This entire fiasco is a manufactured crisis.

