Watch Ep. 2. Tucker on Twitter as He Defies Fox News

CLING TO YOUR TABOOS

Tucker’s show tonight focused on our values and taboos being struck down and losing their moral force.

“American Society isn’t overtly religious, but it’s governed by taboos, and it always has been. What’s interesting is how fast our taboos are changing. This is not happening organically. What we’re allowed to dislike is being dictated to us from above, sometimes by force.”

Recently, “it was taboo in this country to attack people on the basis of their race. That was the main lesson of the Second World War. We were told again and again the one thing we learned from the Nazis is that it’s dangerous to reduce human beings to their genetic code. There is no master race. That made sense, but apparently, we no longer believe it. Punishing people based on their skin color is not only permitted in modern America; it is mandatory throughout business and government, and higher education, as long as the victims are white. At one time, that would have been unimaginable.”

The greatest taboo of all, child molestation, is on the border of becoming acceptable.

A powerful journal, the Wall Street Journal, revealed that a powerful app, Instagram, was facilitating pedophilia, and no one reacted in horror as they once would have. No hearings have been set up.

In addition to addressing pedophilia, Tucker talked about white supremacy. Who are these people, and how many of them are there? Where are the stats?

To complicate matters, today, we don’t know what a crime is any longer. Unfashionable opinions are now crimes.

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

In Ep. 2, he suggests Obama is gay.

Did Tucker just say what I think he said about Obama? pic.twitter.com/JpeRXIhdKb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2023

Tucker Carlson’s first episode on Twitter on June 6th reached 23.5M video views so far (and 106M impressions). Here is how that stacks up against the Fox News ratings for the same day. It’s not even close. https://t.co/62LF0LrZnr@TuckerCarlson @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6DUsORQzdW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 8, 2023

CAN A CONTRACT KEEP A HOST FROM PUBLICLY EXPRESSING AN OPINION

Tucker and #Fox are on the brink of a tense legal battle, where each is accusing the other of breaching a contract. The bigger question with all this though is whether a contract with a private company can restrict a person’s #constitutional rights. 👉 https://t.co/GKxw3x9VhI pic.twitter.com/izEcb9EQJF — Crossroads with Joshua Philipp (@crossroads_josh) June 8, 2023

