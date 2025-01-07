Judge Aileen Cannon Blocks Jack Smith’s Report About DJT

As corrupt Judge Merchan prepares to sentence Donald Trump, Jack Smith hopes to release his final report, which undoubtedly seeks to make Trump look guilty of everything bordering insurrection.

Dirty cop Jack Smith is trying to leave President-elect Trump and his supporters one last knife thrust in the back.

Judge Aileen Cannon blocked the release of the document. That does not mean the DOJ won’t leak it illegally.

Her order prevent Smith and the Justice Department from moving forward with releasing the report until the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals has time to review the emergency motion by Trump’s codefendants to block the report’s release.

[…]

In the filings, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira ask Judge Aileen Cannon to block the release of the special counsel report, which was expected in the coming days before Trump is sworn in as president for the second time. The two men, who both worked for Trump and have pleaded not guilty to obstruction-related crimes, argued in the filings that Smith does not have the authority to release the report because Cannon previously deemed his appointment as special counsel unlawful.

He is not a lawful special counsel:

The filings included the letter from Trump’s attorneys to Attorney General Merrick Garland making similar arguments and stating that they were allowed “to review the two-volume Draft Report in a conference room at Smith’s office between January 3 and January 6, 2025.” The attorneys, two of whom have been selected by Trump for top Justice Department roles in the new administration, asked for advance notice of the report’s release so that they can “take appropriate legal action.”

The defense lawyers made similar arguments in filings submitted Tuesday morning to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is currently considering the Justice Department’s appeal of Cannon’s ruling finding Smith’s appointment to be unconstitutional.

The goal of both Judge Merchan and Jack Smith is to tarnish the Trump term from the start. It will provide fodder for a fully corrupt media to carry on for four years as they did with the J6 riot and protest. They want him tried in the court of public opinion with a biased indictment from a corrupt DC justice system that Trump has not been able to address through due process. There was no due process.

In the end, they will illegally leak it because there are no repercussions for it. However, that could change under AG Kash Patel.

Will they leak it on the 20th? They went overboard making election certification day about an insurrection that never happened. They might have plans to ruin the Inauguration. It won’t work. They are dealing with a different climate in the wake of a horrendous four years of Marxism and Stalinism.

