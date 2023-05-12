The Debt Showdown and Public Good

by Gennady Shkliarevsky

The intensity of the drama over the debt limit is rapidly approaching its high point. The standoff between the White House and the Democrats, on one hand, and the House and the Republicans, on the other, is now in the mode of a full-fledged conflict with the potentially disastrous consequences for the country.

The negotiations between President Biden and the leadership of the House that took place last Tuesday ended with no results, except for the promises to keep talking. When Mr. McCarthy emerged from the meeting with Mr. Biden, he told the reporters in frustration: “I’ve done everything in my power. We have passed a bill that raised the debt limit. Now, I haven’t seen that in the Senate. So I don’t know.”

Biden and the Democratic leaders wasted no time after the disappointing meeting and immediately began to criticize the Republicans. A day after the meeting on the debt, the president assailed “extreme” Republicans who, he said, had “taken control of the House.” Biden also began to woo Republicans in an effort to split the party (not a friendly gesture).

Appearing in a competitive suburb with Republican Congressman Mike Lawler sitting in the front row, Biden accused McCarthy of radicalism at the behest of the Republican “extremists.” Biden did not miss an opportunity to invoke the name of Donald Trump before a pleasing crowd.

The Democrats continued to reiterate the main point of their proposal: to take the debt limit off the table and then negotiate the budget. On Wednesday, Biden offered an olive branch—sort of. He put on the table the unspent part of the stimulus package.

The Democrats also now propose to discuss limiting federal discretionary spending for the next two years. The proposals they now consider include streamlining the permission process for developing energy sources, including oil and gas is not under. Senator Schumer has also softened his position somewhat. “We have to sit down and figure it out,” he said, how to reduce the budget. However, Schumer held fast to the main Democratic line on the debt repeating his party mantra that “taking default off the table would be the best thing to do right now.”

Biden and the Democrats now discuss the option that the Democrats have mulled over for some time. The idea is that the president can use Section 4 of the 14th Amendment and raise the debt ceiling unilaterally. Invoking the 14th Amendment that stipulates that the validity of the public debt should not be questioned is an untested approach that is fraught with inevitable and lengthy litigation at the time when the pressure for ending the debt crisis is on the rise.

Biden has indicated on several occasions that he will be looking at this option very carefully. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden repeated that he was “considering the 14th Amendment.”