The Debt We Can Never Repay to Those Who Fought on D-Day

The man in the first clip is 101 years old. Compare him to Joe Biden—just an interesting side note. Today is the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

This video is heartbreaking. It’s the story of real Private Ryans. D-Day was a turning point in the war but at tremendous sacrifice. We owe these men. War is terrible. These warriors gave so much, and we have so much because of them. Americans are free because of them.

The total number of American soldiers who landed at Normandy was 73,000. Nine thousand died, and many died as soon as they landed on one of the beaches. The total Allied troops were 156,115. Airborne – 11,500 and Naval vessels – 6,939.

Operation Overlord was the code name for the operation, and Operation Neptune was the assault phase. By June 30th, the Allies had 850,279 men, 148,803 vehicles, and 570,505 supplies in France.

The fighting was on the beaches along the 50-mile stretch of Normandy: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beaches. Omaha Beach saw the worst fighting and the most casualties, with 2400 Americans dying, many before they hit the beach.

With U.S. soldiers pinned down on Omaha Beach, American destroyers steamed in close to shore, opened fire on German positions, and helped turn the tide of invasion.

We need to learn from history. The US is involved in 113 conflicts throughout the world, and we need to stop.

Listen to these centenarians talk about their experiences. Very few are still alive. They sacrificed everything.

The heroes of D-Day:

