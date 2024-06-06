D-Day With Uncle Joe

Once and for all, I will say this again. Uncle Joe’s problem isn’t that he is old. He has dementia and brain damage from surgeries for two brain aneurysms. Also, he wasn’t born all that bright and is a congenital liar. When he got into the Senate, he did it with his dear Dixiecrat segregationist friends. He talked fondly of the moronic segregationists (Democrats) throughout his life. These are the people who caused our current racial problems.

Joe Biden tried to sit during a ceremony honoring D-Day in Normandy. Don’t worry; he’s not confused at all. Democrats assure us he’s sharp as a tack in private. Oh, wait, the Wall Street Journal investigated and found he’s as dull as a potato.

Here’s Donald Trump’s message.

I don’t make fun of Joe Biden as much as I should because he genuinely has dementia and keeping him as president is a form of elderly abuse. https://t.co/0QfXZvxHtA — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 6, 2024

Yes, Joe — that empty chair is yours pic.twitter.com/0kPWuly20B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Instead of honoring those who died for our freedom, Uncle Joe trashes Russia with numbers from somewhere. It’s 80 years since D-Day, a remarkable and devastating day of enormous sacrifice, and he’s using it to politicize his agenda.

Biden uses his D-Day address in Normandy to talk about how many Russians have been killed in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/6u4m0SNAIv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

This next clip is funny. Uncle Joe is worried about democracy (socialism) when he is the biggest threat to it ever in our history.

BIDEN: “We’re living in a time when democracy is more at risk across the world than any point since the end of the World War II, since these beaches were stormed” pic.twitter.com/hn4Q27Obuw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Here he is resting.

He’s just resting his eyes pic.twitter.com/DPKYN1Vq07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

These two idiots want to get us into war with nuclear Russia. Joe has dementia, what’s Emanuel’s excuse.

BIDEN: “My advance team said I gotta be the first one to leave” pic.twitter.com/x5za5Z70wK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Why is she rushing him away? What happened?

Jill, Ed.D., escorts Joe Biden out as French President Macron stays behind to greet veterans pic.twitter.com/n4rpRgdbv5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

I want some of what this guy is sniffing.

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken on D-Day: “The same resolve that the extraordinary men and women that we’re celebrating today showed then, [Biden] is showing now” pic.twitter.com/eG4mjwy8Au — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Hannity asks Donald Trump if Uncle Joe has dementia. People say Joe is too old for the job. They only say ‘old’ because it’s euphemistic for senile.

Trump takes the high road, avoids saying that Biden has dementia when asked by Hannity “It’s easy, the answer, but I don’t like doing it… he’s got some difficulty” pic.twitter.com/BULHb4fYs4 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 1, 2024

