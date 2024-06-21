The Despicable Mr. Romney, Joe Biden’s GOP Guy

The media is bloviating about TDS-afflicted Mitt Romney saying he wouldn’t support Donald Trump after he went to hear him speak, even though Romney hasn’t supported him since Donald Trump didn’t make him Secretary of State.

Romney attended the recent Capitol Hill meeting where Republicans showed unity and support for Donald Trump.

After that meeting, Romney trashed Donald Trump, and the media exploited it as he knew they would. He is over-the-top with his vicious attacks. He’s also a very progressive Republican who marched with the communist Black Lives Matter mob.

“Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said he won’t support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election due to “a matter of personal character.”

“Romney, 77, was among several politicians within the party to condemn Trump during his presidency and said the presumptive GOP candidate’s recent meeting with Republicans on Capitol Hill last week did nothing to change his perspective.”

Good for him. Mr. Perfect doesn’t have a problem with no-character Joe. His claim is bogus.

Romney didn’t want anyone to think he had a change of heart.

The most vicious thing he said, as quoted by The Hill, was that he accused him of sexual assault based on the evidence-less case of crazy E. Jean.

“I draw a line and say, when someone has been actually found to have been sexually assaulting, that’s something I just won’t cross over in the person I would want to have as president of the United States,” he said.

I don’t want to go over how ridiculous that lawfare case was, but there are articles about it on the site with links to the mainstream pieces.

Romney knows how to punch. He knows that case was absurd lawfare, but he can quote it and pretend it’s legitimate. Most people don’t know the details of that case and rely on propaganda from legacy media, so he makes hay doing what he does.

Romney knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s despicable, helping a communist platform that could mean the one party permanent electoral majority of people who love open borders, hate capitalism, and don’t like that ole piece of parchment called the Constitution.

