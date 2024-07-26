The Despicable Mr. Wray

Christopher Wray’s hearing on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was more like an effort to minimize it.

The FBI under Christopher Wray is corrupt and politicized. He was Sgt. Schultz, at times, was okay at other times but really brightened up when Democrats turned it into an anti-Trump rally. Democrats know what questions to ask to stir up the anti-Trump propaganda.

Democrats made certain the hearing wasn’t a serious inquiry.

James Woods gave a good synopsis. A presidential candidate was inches from death, a heroic man died, and two innocent rallygoers were critically injured. Yet Nadler thought it appropriate to ask for a defense of DEI.

A presidential candidate was inches from being killed, an American hero WAS killed, and two Americans critically wounded by a secret assassin with a whitewashed personal history. And Jerrold Nadler asks for a defense of DEI hiring during the Congressional investigation. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2024

Wray Stirred Up a Shooting Controversy

Bad cop Wray stated twice during testimony that he didn’t know if it was shrapnel or a bullet that struck President Trump’s ear. Donald Trump quickly called for Wray to resign.

Donald Trump’s doctor said he had a bullet wound. Wray should have gone with Trump’s doctor. He had no other information on DJT’s condition.

Wray was somewhat informative, but only in comparison to former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, who was a wealth of no information. He was still a disaster.

Wray only comes alive when the conversation is anti-right, such as anything concerning J6.

Julie Kelly slammed Wray. She also noted that the optic of the gallows on J6 was a fraud. After three-and-a-half years, no one knows who constructed them. It’s like the pipe bomber.

Julie Kelly Slams Chris Wray’s Weak Hearing Appearance @julie_kelly2 pic.twitter.com/aV5xQQhqBK — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) July 24, 2024

Donald Trump pointed out Wray’s obvious lie about not noticing Joe Biden’s cognitive problems. Of course, Wray knew he was dealing with a seriously mentally impaired president.

Wray is playing with us.