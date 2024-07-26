No One Knows Where the J6 Gallows Came From

Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) wrote United States Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger to request records and information relating to USCP’s investigation into the gallows assembled on the Capitol Grounds on January 6, 2021.

That was a major tool of the J6 panel. It was constantly used to suggest Trump supporters were planning to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.

“Since January 6, 2021, photos and videos of the gallows have been widely circulated and featured prominently by the Democrats’ January 6 Select Committee and even by President Biden in his short-lived reelection campaign,” Loudermilk wrote.

“Despite this, there are very few answers as to who is responsible for the gallows’ construction. The individuals captured on CCTV have never been identified, and it remains a mystery why the gallows were allowed to be assembled and stay in place for such a long time.”

This is exactly like the sketchy bomber of J5, used for photo ops and a false narrative.

Who would have the incentive to set up fake bombs and fake gallows, which were only props?

How can they track down everyone in the Capitol on J6 but not bombers and gallows makers?