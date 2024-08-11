The Dismantling of Our Country in Real Time

Do we really know the truth about what our government has been doing for the past several decades? We’re beginning to find out.

We now have an administration fully empowered to destroy our borders, our economy, and our culture while implementing authoritarian rules, mandating we close businesses, remain in our homes, don’t go to church, and accept forced untested vaccines.

This is happening, and it’s real.

FACE REALITY

Cartels, ordinary criminals, the mentally ill, terrorists, and deadbeats have poured over our borders and continue to do so.

Who thinks any of this is normal? The abuse of Donald Trump is not normal – impeachments, lawfare, attempted murder. The crimes Hillary got away with are not normal.

Allowing shoplifting, home invasions, mentally ill homeless all over our streets and subways, and people not serving time for crimes and released to continue terrorizing the populace.

Businesses are destroyed by nonsensical mandates that hurt them, hurt children, and hurt the elderly stuck in nursing homes.

Wars are starting throughout the world. Our leaders are helping to start these wars and speak lightly of nuclear war.

All the hate and vitriol towards half the country comes from one party and their media. their alliances with the globalists who sit in organizations like the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, etc. should terrify us.

There is no mainstream media. They are propaganda outfits.

Democrats are communists, and most Republicans are barely resisting.

Schools are becoming indoctrination institutions, and DEI is destroying education, government, businesses, and entertainment. DEI is an ideology of hate under the guise of anti-racism.

The government is trying to destroy our free speech, our religions, our right to self-defense, privacy, due process, client-attorney privilege, you name it.

Our government agencies are weaponized. The justice system is transforming into an injustice system.

Wake up!

IT’S THE ENTIRE WEST

It’s going on throughout the West. The elites are destroying the West as we know it. There are so many evil people in charge, dividing us and inciting hatred while accusing the rest of us of doing it simply by telling the truth.

We shouldn’t fight each other. since we have a problem in common, and it’s communism. We have to vote Democrats out in November and hope they go back to liberalism.

This woman in London has an interesting take on the riots that are now going on. The one thing I noticed in New York City is BLM, Antifa, and MS-13 guard some of these shelters, and there are reports of the residents being given guns.