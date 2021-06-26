Fox star Tucker accused of leaking to CNN and other legacy media



















“That is a serious misunderstanding of one’s role, of loyalty, and character. Let me leave it at that,” Levin fumed about Carlson leaking to mainstream media journalists. ~ Levin

Fox News host Mark Levin on Thursday railed against his colleague Tucker Carlson.

He didn’t name him specifically but apparently, everyone knows who it is. Levin and others claim Tucker’s a frequent unnamed source to mainstream journalists.

Earlier this week, New York Times columnist Ben Smith published a bombshell report that revealed Carlson has long been a reliable anonymous source to prominent Beltway reporters.

Carlson portrays himself as the bitter enemy of the media and political elite. However, at least 16 journalists confirmed to Smith that the conservative pundit loves to blab about Trump and Fox News. They say it’s to make himself look good.

Fox News star Sean Hannity responded on his show, saying, I don’t give a sh*t what people think of me, to news that Tucker is mocking him behind his back.

Instead, Hannity is knocking the Times in defense of Carlson. Perhaps he doesn’t believe the story — it is the NYTs, but American Thinker is saying the same thing.

The NYT and their 16 blatherers could be lying. However, in 2018, he did give an interview to a foreign publication trashing Donald Trump. He wasn’t Donald Trump’s biggest fan. We forgive Tucker his faults here at the Sentinel but look at him with a more careful approach.

Levin ranted on his radio show about Tucker’s alleged gossiping. Levin referenced a piece by conservative writer Thomas Lifson that criticized Smith for outing Carlson as a source.

“I would tell my friend Thomas Lifson, and he is my friend over at the American Thinker and others—we know journalists, so many of them, are unethical,” Levin seethed. “That’s the point.”

Levin, who also hosts Life, Liberty, and Levin on Fox News on Sunday, went on to say journalists will “only keep confidences that they want to keep,” stating that he has never “leaked anything to a newspaper or media outlet” and particularly not to The New York Times.

“Certainly not about the people around me,” the conservative host continued. “Now, I could go further into this, I’m not going to. That is a serious misunderstanding of one’s role, of loyalty, and character. Let me leave it at that.”

Levin also noted that he had been approached by CNN’s Brian Stelter in the past but never leaked anything to the media analyst. In his column, Smith quoted Stelter saying Carlson’s “fingerprints” were all over his recent book on Fox News, essentially naming him as a source.

It is interesting. When Tucker was on MSNBC, he frequently said he hated Fox News.

“I rejected all of it,” Levin exclaimed. “How could I look myself in the mirror? I had good parents, they taught me to be a stand-up guy. You see, this isn’t a game to me. I’m not positioning myself. This is deadly serious, this is the real world matters here. The real world matters here!”

The talk radio veteran added it’s “hard enough” being in conservative media “without people leaking against you.”

“Just remember that, and I think many of you already know that,” Levin fumed.

