The DOD, A Threat to National Security

The Department of Defense (DOD) has sunk into madness and spends time on issues that have nothing to do with their mission or what we need them to do. They have lost their way and are a threat to national security.

We have a wonderful military, but they need good leaders, and they don’t have them at the top. It makes them dangerous. Their priorities are seriously off-base.

The DOD tweeted on Saturday, “Diversity is a strategic imperative critical to mission readiness and accomplishment. We were on site for the 2023 inaugural [Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] Summit as DEIA experts led forums to advance the DEIA and DoD mission — because our people matter.”

Musk responded, “Your strategic imperative is defending the United States.”

Your strategic imperative is defending the United States — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2023

Investigative reporter Ian Miles Cheong commented.

It is now the they/them army. pic.twitter.com/vD1kYzTd7n — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2023

