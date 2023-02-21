Putin Suspends the START Nuclear Treaty – 90 Seconds to Midnight

Russian President Putin suspended the START Treaty today in his speech. He didn’t withdraw from it, just suspended participation.

Anthony Blinken and Lindsey Graham warned China not to help Russia; in response, Wang Yi visited Putin today, on the day of Putin’s speech.

Almost at the same time, Joe Biden visited President Zelensky with a staged air raid siren going off in the background.

For dramatic effect and probably because they meant it, Russian scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight.



The Russians posted patriotic billboards throughout Moscow before Putin’s speech this morning.

The Following is a readout from the Russians.

Unlike our censors, we believe Americans have a right to know what they’re saying and determine for themselves what is propaganda and what is not. the Wall Street Journal, NY Times, CNN, and Fox News have their take and you might want to read them for the US opinion.

A Russian forum, Donbass Devushka states: China and Russia are closer than ever, particularly after Wang Yi told Blinken to take a hike with his threats, and China will do whatever they deem necessary, regardless of what the US thinks. Wang Li also handed over a peace settlement to end this aggression.

Putin has suspended the last nuclear arms treaty – START

The Readout of Putin’s Comments

Step by step, we will carefully and consistently solve the tasks we face in SMO

A completely different scenario was being prepared (by the west) behind our backs [Referencing the lies by Hollande and Merkel establishing Minsk 2]

The concepts of honor, trust, and decency are not for them – Putin said about the West

The whole planet is “studded” with American bases.

In the modern world, there should be no division into so-called „civilized countries“ and the rest.

The threat was growing, and by February 2022, everything was ready for another punitive action in Donbas.

Everyone pretended nothing was happening.

I want to repeat that they started the war. And we use force to stop it.

Those who planned attacks on Donbass understood that the next targets were strikes on Crimea and Sevastopol.

Now they are talking openly about this in Kiev – they discovered something that we already knew. The goal of the West is infinite power. Already spent 150 billion dollars on the Kiev regime.

In 2020-21, 60 billion dollars were allocated to the poorest countries in the world. The poorest countries – 60, for the war to Kiev – 150.

In the 30s of the last century, the West opened the way for the Nazis to power in Germany, and in our time, they began to make Ukraine “anti-Russia.”

Neo-Nazis do not hide whose heirs they consider themselves to be; it is surprising that in the West, no one notices this because they do not care who to bet on in the war against Russia.

The West seeks to transfer the conflict in Ukraine into a phase of global confrontation; we understand it this way and will respond accordingly.

It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

We are all proud that our multinational people have taken a principled position in relation to the SMO; real patriotism has manifested itself in this support.

“Special thanks to the residents of the Donetsk and People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. You yourself determined your future in referendums and made your choice despite the terror and threats …

The goal of the West is to make Russians suffer; these are the “humanists.”

The West has launched an economic front against us but has not achieved anything anywhere and will not achieve anything.

It’s not us who are reducing dollar settlements – they do everything with their own hands.

The meaning of our work is not to adapt to the conditions but to lead to new frontiers; now, everything is changing and very quickly, this is a time of opportunity.

Defense is a priority of the state but should not contradict economic development.

Russia will build new logistics corridors both inside and outside the country, as well as develop ports on the Black Sea.

The plans include the modernization of the Trans-Siberian Railway and BAM, as well as participation in the North-South project.

This will expand and deepen cooperation with China, India, Iran, and other friendly countries.

It’s time to understand that for the West, rich Russians are second-rate strangers with whom they do whatever they want. And no purchased titles will help – they are second-class citizens there.

The future should be only here, in our native Russia, and then we will create a strong, self-sufficient economy.

Trying to run with an outstretched hand, humiliate yourself, begging for your money – it’s pointless; you shouldn’t cling to the past; you need to restructure your work; you are strong people, launch new projects, invest in Russia.

“We know how to be friends, keep our word, we won’t let anyone down.” – Putin on the character of the Russian people.

The rights and freedom of our citizens are inviolable.

We will not deviate from the Constitution, the President stressed. And the elections will be held in strict accordance with the law.

The highest right is Russia’s right to be strong.

The state will support all creative undertakings.

… Statements by Vladimir Putin on the development of education in Russia:

Serious changes are overdue in higher education in the Russian Federation; a synthesis of the best practices of the USSR and the experience of recent decades is needed;

In the Russian Federation, it is necessary to train 1 million blue-collar workers for various industries over the next five years;

We need to return to the basic training system for the Russian Federation in universities; the training period will be 4-6 years;

The transition to a new system of higher education should be smooth; everything needs to be worked out to the smallest detail;

In connection with the transition to another education system, Russian youth should have new opportunities, not problems.

The minimum wage will grow by 18.5% and will amount to 19,242 rubles.

We do not need storming and the pursuit of volumes to the detriment of the quality of manufactured objects.

Vladimir Putin stressed that this is especially important for a modernized healthcare system. The most important thing is the quality and availability of medical care.

The West is involved in strikes on Russian strategic (nuclear) aviation facilities.

The goal of NATO is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. And they are going to drive around our facilities as if nothing had happened.

A week ago, a decree was signed on putting new ground-based strategic systems on combat duty.

“The United States withdrew from the ABM treaty; everything is in the past.”

Our relations with the West have degraded, and this is entirely the fault of the United States.

START-3 – goodbye

It is unacceptable that the United States has begun to reshape the world order for itself.

He is referring to the rules based order of the globalists, including the WEF.

“President Putin said, See what they do with their own peoples – the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, mockery of children, and pedophilia are declared the norm. The norm of their life.”#StandWithRussia🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/hWgnoV455u — FriendOfRussia (@NoMoreNATO) February 21, 2023

President PUTIN,highlighting the fact that WESTERN countries have sold their people out for their globalist Elites.. He definitely have right!💫 pic.twitter.com/LMSwrUNqGQ — Miriam Q17 (@Miriam31932023) February 18, 2023

Russia suspends participation in START-3

Hundreds of volunteers came to the military registration and enlistment offices and decided to stand next to the defenders of Donbass.

Average expected Twitter reaction

Legislation after the message of the President of the Russian Federation will need to be changed – Matvienko.

Putin said he is not at war with Ukraine, but rather the West and the Zelensky puppet government.

1/6 What I heard from President Putin’s address. For the first time it was said that Russia is not at war with Ukraine. Russia is at war with the West and Zelensky’s puppet Western government for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/nlcQHFTv5l — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) February 21, 2023

The Finnish Look to Nuclear War

Donbass Devushka appears to be a Russian community that keeps up with the news on a podcast, Twitter, Facebook, and telegram. They also have a forum.

According to Donbass Devushka, Kestutis Budrys, chief adviser to the Lithuanian president on national security, said that, in his opinion, NATO is obliged to demonstrate nuclear weapons to Russia so that Moscow understands that “none of the decision-making structures” of the North Atlantic alliance is working quickly.

The Finnish people talk about nuclear weapons most casually. We no longer have active nuclear treaties with Russia as they suspend START.

