Project Veritas Statement About James O’Keefe’s Non-Firing Firing

Project Veritas is down from 1.4 million followers to 1.3, and it’s still going down. James O’Keefe went from 1.1 million followers to 1.2. The people are speaking.

Project Veritas released a fairly nasty statement claiming they didn’t fire James O’Keefe. However, they did suspend him indefinitely, took all his powers and responsibilities away, and told him to leave for two weeks on an unpaid “voluntary” vacation. While publicly accusing him of wasting donor money, they say they still want to speak with him. They basically fired him and are having second thoughts. O’Keefe came back from his “voluntary” vacation and said either they go or he goes. So, he’s gone.

Mr. O’Keefe gave a deeply heartfelt 45-minute speech to his staff that answered several questions, and it’s very different from Project Veritas’s claims.

There wouldn’t even be a Project Veritas without Mr. O’Keefe, and there might not be after he’s gone. The board claims they really care about their donors, but they should also care about the company’s founder and the face of Project Veritas.

Mr. O’Keefe said this all happened suddenly, without warning, and it came after the Pfizer expose.

Usually, when you take down a CEO, you have a paper trail of reviews and recommendations or warnings. They don’t seem to have that. The way this was done seems questionable.

The Statement

“Today, James O’Keefe decided to remove his belongings from Project Veritas headquarters,” the board said in the statement. “The Board and Management made numerous attempts in the last 14 days to have a conversation with James, but he ignored our outreach and decided to instead leak private information to others, either by doing so himself or by proxy.”

The board claimed that “although PV Leadership has not concluded looking into the full scale of financial issues over the years, a preliminary review at this time indicates that James has spent an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries. More is still being uncovered during the ongoing review at this time. Contrary to many reports from today, James was suspended indefinitely pending the resolution of a fulsome investigation and clarity, which will need to be provided by a third-party investigative audit report.”

The board listed several financial concerns, including the cost of using black cars.

“James also left us no choice but to suspend him in the last few weeks when he unilaterally fired the CFO, who can only be fired with Board approval,” the statement continued. “That is a violation of our non-profit’s bylaws. James went as far as to say that a Board member had approved this firing to others, but it was later discovered that it was not the case. That member did not approve the firing. The Board approved James’ suspension so it would have time to properly investigate these internal infractions.”

James claims that the Board did not allow him to send an apology letter to the staff, which is not true. The Board never told James he was not to speak with staff members, nor that he could not apologize to them,” the statement continued. “But, more than anything, the Board cares about the donors of this organization, who decide to donate their hard-earned money to us because they believe in the mission. We could not allow for our donors to send us money and have it be misappropriated in such a way. We love our supporters, and we would never sit idly by as money is being used for matters that are not mission related.”

The board asserted that “even with all of this public fallout, the Board still wants to speak with James. We did not fire him, nor do we want him to resign. We would like to continue conversations with James to resolve internal matters rather than litigate them publicly.”

“Project Veritas will continue to be transparent with the public as more information can be released over time. The fight for truth will never stop.”

We don’t care about the vans.

You have to wonder if Pfizer paid them off. What precipitated this?

I’ve donated repeatedly to Mr. O’Keefe, not a lot, but regularly. I don’t care how many cars he had to rent.

