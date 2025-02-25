The DOGE Question to Employees

M Dowling
On Saturday, Musk wrote in a post on X that “all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Shortly after the post, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent emails to federal workers on Saturday.

The OPM email did not mention the resignation threat but said: “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59 pm EST.”

It’s not a tough question.

Unions would be concerned it’s meant as a threat, but it’s a good question. You can brag about yourself and show your worth. The employees have to cc the manager to keep them honest.

The DOGE hopes for substance. It’s questionable they will get it.

Meanwhile, here is the Democrat party with their ideas:

Another Democrat:

And another:


