The DOGE Question to Employees

On Saturday, Musk wrote in a post on X that “all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Shortly after the post, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent emails to federal workers on Saturday.

The OPM email did not mention the resignation threat but said: “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59 pm EST.”

It’s not a tough question.

Unions would be concerned it’s meant as a threat, but it’s a good question. You can brag about yourself and show your worth. The employees have to cc the manager to keep them honest.

The DOGE hopes for substance. It’s questionable they will get it.

Meanwhile, here is the Democrat party with their ideas:

Purple haired Democrat Congresswoman Rep. Rosa DeLauro launches new TikTok account with bizarre video collage of herself. pic.twitter.com/fzusq18Pu1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 25, 2025

Another Democrat:

BREAKING: Rep Jasmine Crockett told Elon Musk to “Fuck Off” after a reporter asked her if she had anything to say to the Billionaire. pic.twitter.com/Urg017Iwm0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 25, 2025

And another:

The contempt that Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) so consistently demonstrates toward Americans and toward the country that took her in is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/wVqvp0Pezm — Jim Schultz (@JimForMN) February 24, 2025

