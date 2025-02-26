7X MS-13 Gang Member Suspected of Murder

Seven times deported MS-13 gang member is suspected of murder in the Texas colony of illegal aliens called Colonia or Colony Ridge. Illegal alien gang members are often found in Colony Ridge.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that DPS and HSI were conducting targeted enforcement operations in the Colony Ridge area, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

They did capture the suspect.

“Colony Ridge is a more than 30,000-acre housing development located less than forty miles north of Houston,” Clark wrote. “The subdivision has been the subject of numerous media stories linking the neighborhood to a significant population of migrants in illegal status and for the developer’s questionable land sales tactics targeting mostly Hispanic consumers.”

There are over 75,000 people in Colony Ridge, mostly illegal. This must end.

This is the vermin sanctuary areas protect:

Illegal alien of the day. Is Kamala raising bail $$ for him? MS-13 gang member deported 7 times in custody after fatal stabbing in Colony Ridge https://t.co/UiuntZ9ZGK via @Bluebonnet News — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) February 25, 2025

Just last week, a multi-agency task force arrested three previously deported illegal aliens after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 350 pounds of methamphetamine, Breitbart reported.

Investigators found the driver, Zuniga, to be illegally in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff stated. One of the passengers, Sandoval, reportedly told the task force about a larger quantity of methamphetamine located in a nearby camper trailer.

Investigators obtained permission to search the trailer and found 12 iceberg lettuce boxes containing approximately 344 pounds of methamphetamine.

All three men were deported at least four times.

We need to imprison people for long terms after the first offense, or this will never stop. We created a Hell on Earth here in the US. Why aren’t those useless Congressmen Crenshaw and Cronyn work on this?

Why is this country allowing a colony of illegal aliens?

Colony Ridge is tied to cartels, MS-13, and a death cult.

THE DEATH CULT

The mass murderer who killed five innocent Honduran nationals was on drugs and a member of the Santa Muerte Death Cult, a Satanic version of a religion followed by drug dealers and murderers. One overriding belief of the distorted religion is that there is no judgment of sins or crimes. The death cult has spread throughout the United States thanks to settlements like Colonia.

