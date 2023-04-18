The Donald Trump Ad Democrats Will Despise

Republicans are always at a disadvantage because they eat our own, and Democrats jump on it for their bashathon. While I don’t like to criticize Republicans or promote one over the other before the people select a candidate in the primary, I thought you’d want to see this DJT ad.
Say what you want against Donald Trump, but I can’t imagine anyone tougher than him. He has been mistreated, yet he’s unstoppable. His agenda of America First is an agenda that can defeat totalitarianism.
We have much better candidates coming up than Democrats, but that won’t matter if they aren’t willing to fight this horrific agenda of open borders, a socialist economy, and a justice system in tatters.
That being said, check out his ad. Donald Trump thinks outside of the box. The fake media and Democrats will hate this clip after the ad:
IMHO the Democrats have been trying for six years to turn Trump into a cartoon character, and now his campaign team have helped them, making him appear less serious, less real, and in a way less in contact with reality. I can imagine the attacks of her with his super inflated ego he actually sees himself as Batman saving Gotham. The image at about the 1:40 mark reminded me of the Trump balloon his detractors used in England. It may seem outrageous to others, but this ad smells like something cooked up in Nancy Pelosi’s kitchen.
M. Dowling makes the point that the quality of potential Republican is far superior to the pathetic individuals the Democrats have been trotting out, but to me most of them seem weak when compared to the president who served so well from January 2017 to January 2021. Donald Trump, unlike the others did not come across as a politician, but as a “do something” leader with a deep love not just for the country but for all the people. He was a terror to the enemies of traditional American ideas and morals, while trying to establish bonds of friendship rather than throwing constant barbs at the leaders of competing countries. Unlike the unrealistic dreams of the woke, he really worked at forging a better world where people could prosper in freedom. Unlike the power-grabbing totalitarian thinking Democrats, I felt he truly saw himself as our servant.