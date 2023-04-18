The Donald Trump Ad Democrats Will Despise

Republicans are always at a disadvantage because they eat our own, and Democrats jump on it for their bashathon. While I don’t like to criticize Republicans or promote one over the other before the people select a candidate in the primary, I thought you’d want to see this DJT ad.

Say what you want against Donald Trump, but I can’t imagine anyone tougher than him. He has been mistreated, yet he’s unstoppable. His agenda of America First is an agenda that can defeat totalitarianism.

We have much better candidates coming up than Democrats, but that won’t matter if they aren’t willing to fight this horrific agenda of open borders, a socialist economy, and a justice system in tatters.

That being said, check out his ad. Donald Trump thinks outside of the box. The fake media and Democrats will hate this clip after the ad:



