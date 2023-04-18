State-Affiliated NPR Claims Bug-Eating Movement Is a Conspiracy

State-Affiliated, Government-Funded Media, NPR is now pretending that the bug-eating movement out of the World Economic Forum is a right-wing conspiracy in Europe and the US. It’s easy to convince people it’s a conspiracy since every idea out of the WOKES is fantastical. However, it isn’t a conspiracy. To say otherwise is misinformation from Government Media toadies, NPR.

In mid-March, a far-right Dutch member of parliament named Thierry Baudet tweeted “WE WILL NOT EAT THE BUGS” accompanied by a photo of himself holding a microphone in one hand and pouring golden mealworms out of a bag in the other.

Earlier in the month, Poland’s ruling nationalist party Law and Justice falsely alleged that the opposition Civic Platform was trying to push citizens into eating worms, prompting the opposition to hit back with a similar accusation.

Those are just some of several instances of European right-wing politicians lobbing a conspiracy theory that elites want people to eat bugs. The accusations arrived shortly after the European Union approved mealworms and crickets as food ingredients.

Across the Atlantic, American right-wing pundits and influencers decry a similar plot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permits small amounts of insect matter to be included in foods.

Here’s the Truth:

I could go on all day with proof, but this information makes the point.

They gave bugs to children in The Netherlands, Canada, and Australia to save the planet. They start with the children since they are so vulnerable and naive.

🇳🇱 WEF agenda in full force: Hundreds of schools in The Netherlands have started a campaign introducing 10-12 y/o kids to mealworms & insects as a ‘sustainable’ meat substitute. The goal is to bring about “behavioral changes through unprejudiced children”

pic.twitter.com/jiQTbvzTFZ — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) October 15, 2022

The European Union is responsible for bug additives being put into food. One large German company had requested to put cricket powder in all food. Many think it’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Normalizing eating bugs is a stated goal of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

It has been approved in the EU, and it’s not only crickets. Mealworms and grasshoppers are also approved.

The WEF thinks it’s a good replacement for meat.

The UN, WEF, the EU, and Biden Administration want you to eat bugs in lieu of farming. That’s what they’re saying.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says we will all be voluntarily eating bugs soon. They explain why bugs as food are becoming popular.

A market research company, Meticulous Research, predicts the global market for edible insects could grow to $1.18 billion by 2023. That’s almost triple its current level.

They say the reason for its popularity is bugs emit less harmful gas than mainstream farm animals. They consume fewer resources than livestock. And as water becomes scarce (according to them), insects need less water.

Biden’s 30×30 conservation plan cuts farming, grazing, and logging by 30% by 2030. It is the WEF’s goal. It’s the UN’s goal as they move to global feudalism. Bug-eating could replace meat, but bugs are bottom feeders. Don’t believe them when they tell you they are nutritious.

Life repeats fiction.

In 2013, the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization published a 200-page report touting insects as an underutilized food source. Since then, groups such as the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum have been trying to normalize eating insects.

They is enough food on the planet to make everyone XXXL but this isn’t about feeding us it’s about us knowing our place…which is so low they won’t even give us the scraps of their table, they want us eating the bugs that eat the scraps off their table. No no and nope. pic.twitter.com/ItjEylgJvs — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) August 1, 2022

The BBC touts bug-eating:

“you start with crickets. crickets and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas” ugh her mindpic.twitter.com/xj4KKfSF15 — brenda (@jolieficent) January 5, 2020

Celebrities tout bug-eating also:

Celebrities promoting the eating of bugs on behalf of the #WorldEconomicForum should think again. Are they aware that the Global relocation of wealth and power is also part of the #WEF agenda? pic.twitter.com/1bazpBL0AP — The Daily Tsar (@BrushNew) July 29, 2022

