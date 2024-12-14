The Drone Over Southern NJ No One Shot At

There is a digitally altered video of the clip below which makes it seem like someone is trying to shoot it down. That wasn’t the case so we included the original here. The person who taped it said it is a military craft, which makes a lot of sense.

I wouldn’t suggest anyone try to shoot it down since you don’t know what it is carrying or if it would crash into a home or a person.

Tonight, some reports say at least one was the size of a bus. No one would believe it is an amateur doing this. It’s probably the US military, but what do I know? Rep. Jeff Van Drew doubled down on the Iranian mothership.

This is the unaltered video:

