Legacy Media Is Dead, It’s Now Fringe

Lesley Stahl and Peggy Noonan talked about the state of the media they have helped damage with their obvious bias. Lesley Stahl is “very dark about it.”

“But we’re at a point where, if the President of the United States is going to say legacy media is dead, well, I guess Musk said that,’ Stahl said, “legacy media is dead, and he wants it dead. He wants other media, but it is kind of sort of hobbling right now, and I don’t know how it recovers. I’m very just, I’m very dark about it.”

This could be a start. They finally noticed damage was done. Unfortunately, without any inward reflection, they still point their fingers at others, such as Musk and Trump. People shouldn’t know that they hate this person or that idea. They should report neutrally and factually, without all the manipulation and censorship.

Stahl is dishonest so it’s hard to trust her. During an interview with Donald Trump in 2020, she claimed she couldn’t verify Donald Trump’s comment that his campaign was spied on. Watch the Bill O’Reilly clip below.

“I’m very dark about this” – CBS’s Lesley Stahl and WSJ’s Peggy Noonan admit mainstream media is dead pic.twitter.com/3HDm4FgjAx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2024

Legacy Is Fringe

I like what Van Jones said about how they can save themselves. Jones often offers a brilliant comment, but no one listens.

He said, “First of all, digital is a new door-knocking you got to understand that we were laughing our butts off at Donald Trump for suspending his door-knocking campaign and letting Charlie Kirk and Elon do a bunch of stuff online. We said these guys are idiots. These guys are stupid.

“Then you start knocking on these doors. You know, people come to the door with their phone in their hand. They’re in a 24-hour digital surround sound that has nothing to do with CNN, has nothing to do with any stuff that we do.

“I asked myself, a teenage son. I asked him, Who are the most influential people in the world today? I’m thinking to myself, he’s gonna say, Barack Obama, Oprah, Winfrey, Jay Z. He says, Kai, Ross Jinxy, and Sketch. I don’t know who he’s talking about. I said, What? What? What platforms are they?”

“He goes, I’m on Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. I said that sounds like you need to go to the hospital. What are these platforms? I’m telling you guys, the mainstream has become fringe and the fringe has become mainstream.

“There are platforms. There are people out there that are getting 14 million streams, and we’re on cable news getting one or 2 million. And so there is a whole world out there. Kellyanne Conway, I hate to agree with her, but I do a lot of times. Donald Trump understood that and we didn’t. And that’s not just Democrats don’t. The entire political class is way off, way off, way off the…”

Van Jones: “The mainstream has become fringe and the fringe has become mainstream. There are platforms, there are people out there that are getting 14 million streams and we’re on cable news getting 1-2 million.” “Donald Trump understood that and we didn’t.” We are the media. pic.twitter.com/7dbH78JUfl — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 12, 2024

