The “Elf’s” Final Briefing: Get Tested Before Thanksgiving Dinner

Dr. Anthony Fauci, nicknamed the little elf, gave his final briefing as the Director of NIAID and as President Biden’s health advisor. He was there to wallow in praise after making some terrible recommendations that Democrats forced down our throats. It transformed our nation.

He won’t even consider that the vaccines do not work as advertised.

“My message, and maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible.”

Fauci: “My message, and maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of you family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible.” pic.twitter.com/I2dfcvL1Lx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2022

Nothing has changed with him. He’s telling people to get COVID tests before attending Thanksgiving dinner. He’s ridiculous, and he can’t stop terrorizing people.

Buck Sexton tweeted: The worst single person in the federal government, by far the most destructive, wrong about everything, honest about nothing. Fauci is a smug, lying elf of the apocalypse.

The term ‘elf’ first appeared when Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened jokingly to toss him – the elf – across the Potomac.

The highest-paid federal employee wants you to wear useless cloth masks, get boosted, and have a covid test before any holiday gathering for the rest of your natural lives.

Dr. Fauci says you should get a covid test before you have Thanksgiving dinner with your family. I don’t think I’ve ever hated anyone more in American politics than Fauci. Not even a close second, honestly. pic.twitter.com/XaUU5llTrN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2022

In this next clip, the little elf wants us to believe we look terrific in a mask and should wear one ad infinitum. Meanwhile, how many times did we catch him without his mask? He’s such a fraud and a tyrant.

Fauci says you should feel great when you wear a mask and you look terrific. I hate this dude. He should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/2p7UOKuzUI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 22, 2022

After causing such harm, Dr. Fauci is being regaled before the world. He undermined the medical community, lied, covered up, and pushed for the destructive lockdowns. How many children died from heart problems thanks to him pushing vaccines and lying about medications that do work?

WH Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha says Dr. Fauci “has been the most important, consequential public servant in the United States in the last half century.” pic.twitter.com/t9WxMkDqdd — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 22, 2022

THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19

Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova tried to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer one question, and he ignored her. She wanted to know what he did to demand answers to the origins of COVID-19.

If he did answer, he’d likely say it came from a Pangoln or a bat. He won’t admit that it most likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan during a gain-of-function experiment we funded.

I attempted to ask Fauci several times on what he personally did to demand answers into the origins of COVID-19. I always come with honest answers that Americans want to know. That’s why the White House refuses to call on me, and then calls ME “disrespectful.” https://t.co/B3zWrYaEEF — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) November 22, 2022

The weird creatures at HHS commissioned a report recommending or mandating forever masking and social distancing.

These people are in denial.

They plan a regular mRNA vaccine for COV, flu, and RSV. They ‘re probably going to mandate it after all the lies.

