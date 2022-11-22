Uh Oh, Big Trouble Ahead! WH Can’t Find Words to Cover for Joe

As Rev. Wright would say, their chickens are coming home to roost; only it’s not Republican chickens; it’s Democrat chickens. Karine Jean Pierre tried to cover for the latest information on the Hunter laptop that CBS finally admitted was true. All she could come up with is, “uh,” and, but Republicans…

The media hid the Hunter laptop before the election and called it Russian disinformation. Russia strongly denied it. The media ignored the Biden family’s business partner Tony Bobulinski who had every bit of documentation to back up what he said. The laptop and Mr. Bobulinski’s data showed the Biden family was selling us out to Chinese communists and other corrupt nations. It was hard to ignore, but they succeeded.

UH OH, THE CHICKENS ARE ABOUT TO ROOST

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) will likely be in charge of the House Oversight Committee in the upcoming new Congress. He will fulfill his promise to the American people. He announced that there would be a House investigation into Joe Biden and if he had been compromised by those foreign connections.

Hunter Biden is an addendum to the Joe Biden betrayal, which is why it must be pursued. Erick Erickson wants us to move on, but he’s wrong.

Karine Jean-Pierre tried to stir up some chaos by spreading misinformation and disinformation on the topic with the usual hems and haws and uhs, demonstrating how bad she is at this.

REPORTER: “Can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son Hunter or his brother’s foreign business dealings?” KJP: “So look, I, you know, um, there’s some, a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on brand, uh, thinking here.” pic.twitter.com/7h1msnvOBW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2022

“Can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son Hunter or his brother’s foreign business dealings?” a reporter asked. Jean-Pierre’s answer was incoherent, “So look, I, you know, um, there’s some, a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on brand, uh, thinking here.” She then deflected, saying Republicans weren’t addressing inflation as they promised.

Jean-Pierre continued, trying to turn the tables in clownish fashion:

“They’re not coming up with solutions on how we’re going to lower costs for Amer- — for American families. They’re not coming up with solutions as to how are we dealing with, uh, uh, issues that matter the most to American families.” She said, speaking for all of American, she said the American people don’t really want the Biden crime family investigated. “Look, the midterm elections were very clear. They were very clear where Americans said they wanted us to deal with real issues…they wanted us to deal with what we were seeing with democracy…they wanted us to deal with how are we going to fight for freedoms and for rights of the American people.”

Opinion

Hey, Karine, Republicans won the House. That’s not endorsing lies. She’s trying to make the GOP the bad guys, but the Bidens and the media created the problem.

Uh, uh, KJP is lying badly.

Jean-Pierre’s bumbling words are all deflection and lies. She can’t answer the question or find an argument in her brain to respond without stuttering out a lot of “uhs.”

Things aren’t looking good for Traitor Joe.

Voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter saying he wants to discuss their China business deals. #TenPercentForTheBigGuy pic.twitter.com/bB6VUofSJg — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 27, 2022

Related