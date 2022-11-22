McCarthy Will Hold Hearings at the Border to Force Democrats to See the Crisis

GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign. He said that if he doesn’t, House Republicans will investigate every action DHS has taken and consider beginning an impeachment inquiry against him.

Leader McCarthy plans to hold congressional border hearings physically at the border to force Democrats to see the crisis firsthand. He was “shocked and outraged” when he heard DHS’ Mayorkas testify under oath last week that the border is “secure.”

During his presser at the border today, he said that without Title 42, we could expect 18,000 illegal crossings in a day, which means 13 million more illegal crossings by the time Joe Biden leaves office.

The is not secure, he said. He asked every border agent if the border is secure, and they “laughed.” It is “one of the worst points in the history of this nation.”

McCarthy visited a bridge “where 70,000 people have come across in the last seven weeks. And the Secretary of Homeland Security thinks this border is secure. For the last two years, President Joe Biden and the Democrats running Congress pushed open border policies and waged baseless attacks on our border agents.”

“The actions of this administration have empowered cartels, drug smugglers, human traffickers, and terrorist organizations all around the world. Just last week, Customs and Border Agents off the coast of Puerto Rico came under fire in the line of duty. One agent was fatally shot, while two other agents were wounded. ”

“In March 2021, we came down after the new administration had lifted those policies. We visited the border. I warned, having learned from the border patrol agents of the suspects on the terrorist list that were coming across…the amount of fentanyl they hadn’t seen in the past now coming across.”

Democrats said McCarthy and other Republican congressmen were “lying.”

The Democrat congressmen said there weren’t terrorists on the list. More than 107 suspects on the terrorist watch list were arrested. [It took only 19 terrorists on 9/11].

“Crossing this border, fentanyl is poisoning and killing Americans in every single community. Americans have died from overdoses. Secretary Mayorkas would like you to believe the people committing these crimes are just in search of a better life. How many people have not been caught in 42 days?”

When they take control in 42 days, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committee has McCarthy’s complete support to investigate the collapse of our border and the shutdown of ICE enforcement nationwide.

We don’t know who these people are. In addition to the people who turn themselves in, there are a million gotaways under Joe Biden.

Watch:

Last week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas testified once again that the border is “secure”. But here in the El Paso sector, our cameras have witnessed repeated groups of “gotaways” escaping w/ no BP around, & we’ve seen several holes/breaches in border wall.

Our live report 👇🏻 @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RWuKtlOM7b — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 21, 2022

NEW: We went into Ciudad Juarez, MX, where we saw multiple holes cut into the border wall that illegal immigrants use to sneak into El Paso, TX. Once they are through, another hole is cut into a chain link fence, then they are into the US. We saw several “gotaways” here. pic.twitter.com/Kv6IbbDqYW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 21, 2022

Didn’t get my phone out in time but just witnessed a Border Patrol agent stop a group of men from climbing over the border wall into the U.S. in Anapra, N.M.

They had a makeshift ladder/rope they used to scale the wall, you can see part of it hanging into U.S. side. Cut down now. pic.twitter.com/oZIoZd0pOj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 19, 2022

