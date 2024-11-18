The End of DEI Is Coming

Brendan Carr, hopefully, the new FCC Chair, will end DEI in the FCC. It is what we expect from every agency. DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion is racist and everyone knows it. It is Marxist-based and un-American.

By the way, did you know we have close to 500 government agencies? The government is way too big. It must be cut down so we don’t have paper pushers and political partisans of any party ruling over us.

The FCC’s most recent budget request said that promoting DEI was the agency’s second highest strategic goal. Starting next year, the FCC will end its promotion of DEI. pic.twitter.com/we7ViUXczA — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 18, 2024

