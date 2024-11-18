The New Republic Warns : “Full Dictator…Unhinged” Donald Trump

The communistic fake news outlet, The New Republic, published an article, Trump Goes Full Dictator in Latest Unhinged Rant. You would expect something terrible, wouldn’t you? No, it wasn’t. They claimed he was “going after Iowa pollster Ann Selzer.”

Donald Trump is going after Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, weeks after she published a preelection poll that found Kamala Harris had “ leapfrogged ” the former president 47 to 44 percent in Iowa.

“A totally Fake poll that caused great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time. She knew exactly what she was doing,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday.

“Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record-breaking vote, despite the possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited ‘newspaper’ in which she works. An investigation is fully called for!”

She Influenced the Election

That’s it, and someone who uses a poll to influence an election should be investigated. He didn’t say he would, but he is fed up with Democrats influencing the election and trying to imprison him.

Her poll was bogus, and everyone knew it. He won by 13%, and she had him losing by 3% three days before the election and before the Sunday fake news shows. The ‘news’ shows capitalized on it, pushing abortion porn and other nonsense.

She had long planned to retire, so this was her Grand Finale. She’s very left-wing by the way.

She had been the gold standard for her polling accuracy, and suddenly, she was off by 16 points.

The excuse-makers at The New Republic said maybe she polled too many Democrats, which had worked in the past.

That accounted for it, blah, blah, blah.

Some people only read the headlines, or they are guided by how they feel because of the headlines.

Meanwhile, who is starting World War III? Oh, right, that’s figurehead Joe Biden.

