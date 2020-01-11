The Endless Counter-Revolution

By Bob Bennett

To truly understand the impeachment effort of the House, we have to study the history of the party perpetrating it. Democrats, the party of the Left, have a long history of anti-Americanism, anti-freedom, and anti-independence.

Driven by an evident distaste for America and its culture, their mission for the last hundred years appears to have been to thwart the American Dream, and to deny Americans freedom and independence.

Their political methods have always featured deception,distortion and smearing of their opponents; their domestic policies comprise mindless and annoying policies that have delivered economic ruin to blue states and cities. Their foreign policy initiatives have been marked by empathy for enemies like the Soviet Union, Cuba and Iran. Democrats’ policies degradethe culture through contrarian policies and division.

We can trace the Party’s history back to slavery and segregation, which they invented and fought to preserve. Their division of the races lives on today in the slums of blue states, where crime and substandard schools forever deny black Americans access to the American Dream.

Though segregation was defeated decades ago, today the Left, and many Democrats foster renewed strife between the races by pushing propaganda that white Americans enjoy special privilege and that police are racists who seek to hunt down blacks.

The Left Destroys America in bizarre new ways

Democrats tactics are more destructive ever before. In foreign policy, they not only side with enemy nations like Iran, they oppose the president’s efforts to limit infiltration of illegal aliens, who could include terrorists, into America and to track those that are already here. Trump’s initiatives to keep terrorists out with a travel ban on terror-ridden nations were countered by leftist courts, in spite of his statutory power to bar entrance to aliens he deems a threat.

The Department of Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)conducts terror investigations of visa holders before and afterthey enter the country. It also combats illegal immigration, prioritizing the identification, arrest, and removal of criminalaliens.

Democratic lawmakers loudly call for abolishing ICE and have even launched a bill to accomplish that.

Domestically, the Left causes chaos by blunting law enforcement. The previous administration forced consent decrees on police departments, hobbling cops around the Nationand spewed anti-police propaganda which launched the hate-cops movement; See “White House race-baiting” here.

Today, Democratic cities are decriminalizing some crimes andeliminating bail on others. They foster the deranged anti-law enforcement movement: During the 2018-2019 school year, the BLM@School program held its second national week of action in some 30 different cities.

The war on our children

The Left has long weakened family structure with welfare incentives, and it’s opposed religion at every level. It now seeks to destroy America’s children directly. It systematically teachesa negative version of American history in the schools, where italso indoctrinates children in the gay lifestyle and transgenderism.

If the policies of the Left and the Democrats are allowed to continue, they will ultimately undo the American Revolution by destroying the Republic it created. Unfortunately, their entire party is now engaged in an effort to preserve established Democrat policies by perpetual resistance to the elected president and defaming him with impeachment.

The impeachment will cause permanent damage

Even though a Senate trial will surely exonerate him, the Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump on such inconsequential charges is an existential threat to the free country we’ve been blessed with. It reveals, beyond all doubt, none of us—even the president—can expect due process when charged. Conviction by accusation will henceforth be the rule; we’ve already seen that with Judge Kavanaugh’s summary conviction by unproven claims. The Dems have tasted blood and now talk of impeaching him. They also talk of impeaching Trump a second time if he survives the current impeachment.

The fundamental right to express oneself is no more: a careless violation of leftist speech tenets, particularly racial ones, can spell job loss and disgrace. It can generate violence as well. Heather MacDonald, author of “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe,” was barred from speaking at Claremont McKenna College by violent protesters. The event had to be viewed over closed-circuit television. Similar incidents are occurring more and more often.

Notably, Ms. MacDonald had indirectly violated race tenets: many of the protesters chanted, “Black lives matter.”

The Left’s endless counter-revolution will eventually eradicate America’s freedoms. Stay tuned: It’s only a matter of time before those committing such transgressions will face arrest and imprisonment in a reprogramming camp. Or they’ll simply be beaten to death in the streets by a new Red Guard.