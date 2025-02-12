The EPA Gold Bar Scandal

EPA officials were “throwing gold bars off the Titanic” to undermine the new government and the American people. They were quickly handing wasteful contracts out to their leftist allies to get jobs and keep Trump from winning once in office. There was no oversight or accountability of the pencil pushers.

An undercover Project Veritas reporter spoke with EPA Advisor Brent Efron, who admits they planned to give away billions of dollars by January 20th as an ‘Insurance Policy’ against Trump. The plan was to funnel billions to climate organizations, “We’re Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic,” the advisor said. They hoped they could then land jobs with these Biden-allied companies.

Lee Zeldin and his team found the gold bars!

Huge news! Our awesome team @EPA just located BILLIONS of dollars worth of “gold bars” that the Biden Admin threw “off the titanic”. Big update coming tomorrow…pic.twitter.com/md5qWEgUgV — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 11, 2025

EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin will likely kill these multi-billion dollar grants issued to establish “green banks” investing in green energy companies owned by Democrat megadonors. Parker Thayer thinks these are the programs that will go.

The details of the scandal

Key Quotes from Brent Efron, Special Advisor for Implementation, Environmental Protection Agency in the Project Veritas video:

“Now it’s how to get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump Administration] come in … it’s like we’re on the Titanic, and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge.”

“Over the last year, we’ve given out $50 billion dollars for climate things…so to go work for one of these places would be really cool.”

• • “We gave them [nonprofits] the money because… it was an insurance policy against Trump winning. Because they aren’t [a government agency], they’re safer from Republicans taking the money away.”

It’s hard to believe any of this is legal. It’s corruption of our democracy (Constitutional Republic) by bureaucrats no one voted for.

The U.S. government is actively working to undermine the American people We’ve empowered Washington to the point that it’s become dangerous and destructive It’s too big, too expensive, and too powerful We must return to constitutional government https://t.co/JW36FWqPYh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 3, 2024

Lee Zeldin was deeply concerned about it during his nomination hearing. Secretary Zeldin is the most honest politician, and it has been my privilege to help out as a volunteer. We have unelected bureaucrats throwing money wastefully to people who might employ them.

EPA Nominee @LeeZeldin Alarmed by Project Veritas Video Exposing EPA’s Last-Minute Spending Spree Zeldin to Senate: “There was a video … of a political appointee at the EPA talking about ‘tossing gold bars off the Titanic’ to distribute billions of dollars before the… pic.twitter.com/c9C9k7ZIrv — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 17, 2025

As an aside, the EPA will not renew its membership with Politico and Politico E&E, saving American taxpayers $458,919 annually.

He will also unleash US energy!

To Power the Great American Comeback, I am instituting a ZERO TOLERANCE policy @EPA to END ANY AND ALL waste and abuse. pic.twitter.com/7nYwurfkix — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 12, 2025

